 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 20: Dodgers 5, Braves 1

Gonsolin pitched 6 scoreless; Bellinger & Ríos homered

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

Tony Gonsolin pitched six scoreless innings, Freddie Freeman homered against his old team for the second time in three days, and Cody Bellinger messed around and tripled, doubled to help the Dodgers over the Braves on getaway day at Dodger Stadium.

5 Total Updates Since
Apr 18, 2022, 8:42am PDT