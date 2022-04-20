April 20: Dodgers 5, Braves 1

Tony Gonsolin pitched six scoreless innings, Freddie Freeman homered against his old team for the second time in three days, and Cody Bellinger messed around and tripled, doubled to help the Dodgers over the Braves on getaway day at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 18, 2022, 8:42am PDT
-
April 20
Gonsolin takes no-no into 6th, Dodgers top Braves
Tony Gonsolin pitched six scoreless inning to lead the Dodgers over the Braves on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
-
April 20
Heaney lands on IL with left shoulder discomfort
Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort, and the Dodgers recalled Zach McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
April 20
Dodgers vs. Braves Game III chat
The Dodgers and Braves finish off their three-game series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
-
April 20
Gavin Lux expected back this weekend
Dodgers notes on Gavin Lux’s back, Zach McKinstry joining the team on the taxi squad, and Braves third baseman Austin Riley out for the series finale.
-
April 18
Dodgers-Braves renew their rivalry in LA
The Dodgers and Braves have won the last two World Series and met in the last two NLCS. Now they meet for three games in Los Angeles, with stars Freddie Freeman and Kenley Jansen on other sides of the rivalry.