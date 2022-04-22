 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Padres Game I chat

Division rivals clash for the first time this season

By Stacie Wheeler
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers open their second road trip of the season when they face off against the Padres at Petco Park Friday evening.

Julio Urías (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.429 WHIP) starts game one of the three-game set in San Diego. Right-hander Nick Martinez (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.700 WHIP) starts for the Friars.

Gavin Lux is back in the Dodgers’ lineup starting at second base and batting ninth.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
RF Betts C Nola
1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado
SS Turner 2B Cronenworth (L)
3B Muncy (L) DH Voit
DH Turner LF Profar (S)
C Smith 1B Hosmer (L)
CF Bellinger (L) RF Myers
LF Taylor SS Kim
2B Lux (L) CF Grisham (L)
Julio Urias (L) vs. Nick Martinez on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (9-3) vs. Padres (9-5)
  • Location: Petco Park
  • First pitch: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

