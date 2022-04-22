Dodgers vs. Padres Game I chat

The Dodgers open their second road trip of the season when they face off against the Padres at Petco Park Friday evening.

Julio Urías (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.429 WHIP) starts game one of the three-game set in San Diego. Right-hander Nick Martinez (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.700 WHIP) starts for the Friars.

Gavin Lux is back in the Dodgers’ lineup starting at second base and batting ninth.

The Dodgers recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger and placed RHP Blake Treinen on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 22, 2022

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts C Nola 1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado SS Turner 2B Cronenworth (L) 3B Muncy (L) DH Voit DH Turner LF Profar (S) C Smith 1B Hosmer (L) CF Bellinger (L) RF Myers LF Taylor SS Kim 2B Lux (L) CF Grisham (L)

Game info