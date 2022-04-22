Dodgers vs. Padres Game I chat

The Dodgers open their second road trip of the season when they face off against the Padres at Petco Park Friday evening.
Julio Urías (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.429 WHIP) starts game one of the three-game set in San Diego. Right-hander Nick Martinez (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.700 WHIP) starts for the Friars.
Gavin Lux is back in the Dodgers’ lineup starting at second base and batting ninth.
The Dodgers recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger and placed RHP Blake Treinen on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 22, 2022
Dodgers-Padres lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|RF
|Betts
|C
|Nola
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Machado
|SS
|Turner
|2B
|Cronenworth (L)
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|DH
|Voit
|DH
|Turner
|LF
|Profar (S)
|C
|Smith
|1B
|Hosmer (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|RF
|Myers
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Kim
|2B
|Lux (L)
|CF
|Grisham (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (9-3) vs. Padres (9-5)
- Location: Petco Park
- First pitch: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
