Matt Beaty reflects on playing his former club as Dodgers arrive in town

Matt Beaty played in 240 games over the past three season for the Dodgers and has a World Series ring to show for his time with the club. On Friday night, the almost 29-year-old will be in the opposing dugout when the Padres host the club that drafted him in the 12th round back in 2015.

“You try to find a way to loosen up, slow your heartbeat, slow your breathing down and just play baseball,” said Beaty of the three-game series to the San Diego Union-Tribune this week. “I kind of learned over there not to have too much emphasis on one series.

Beaty has started four of the 14 games for San Diego this season and none against a lefty. The Dodgers will start Julio Urías Friday and Clayton Kershaw on Sunday, so it remains to be seen how much Beaty will play but he knows it will be weird when he steps into the box with Will Smith behind the plate.

“That will be weird, coming up to the plate and Smitty’s there,” Beaty said. “We golf a lot in the offseason. I’m sure I’ll joke with him to throw me some fastballs, to lighten the mood.”

