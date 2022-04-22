Andy Burns, Michael Busch each homer twice Thursday

Three of the four affiliates lost Thursday for the Dodgers and in those three losses, homers accounted for eight of the 10 combined runs.

Player of the day

A pair of Dodger minor leaguers hit two home runs apiece Thursday for their clubs and will share the honors.

Bang!



Andy Burns hit his second homer of the game, cutting the deficit to 5-3 in the 8th inning. pic.twitter.com/R4YlzPALFf — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 22, 2022

31-year-old Andy Burns smacked two solo homers for Oklahoma City in a 2-for-4 effort, accounting for two-thirds of the scoring for OKC. Burns is 14-for-48 (.292) with 10 RBI in 12 games on the season.

Michael Busch continued his campaign for most True Blue LA Player of the Day honors in 2022, going 2-for-3 with two more homers. The No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers’ system, Busch is 14-for-42 with five homers, 13 RBI and 11 walks in the first 12 games of the season, slashing .333/.473/.738 for a 1.211 OPS.

Stay hot, Michael Busch!



The third-ranked @Dodgers prospect smacks his second homer in as many games for the @TulsaDrillers. pic.twitter.com/RfIcv1wMQI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 22, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers saw their five-game win streak snapped when the River Cats (Giants) poured it on late in a 9-3 loss for OKC.

When the game shifted into the bottom of the seventh, OKC actually had a 2-1 lead in the game. Sacramento scored four in the seventh and three more in the eighth to win going away.

Outside of the two homers from Burns, Drew Avans’ solo shot in the eighth provided the only other offense in the loss.

Yefry Ramírez turned in another solid game on the mound, giving up an unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings. The right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA in three starts now despite giving up three runs in three innings in his first game of the season.

Rehabbing big leaguer Tommy Kahnle continued his path back to the majors with an inning of work. The stocky right-hander needed just five pitches to get two fly outs with a strikeout in between. Kahnle will likely join the major league team in early May at some point.

Double-A Tulsa

Neither team had a hard time scoring runs Thursday, each tagging the starting pitcher with six runs (5 earned). It was the five-run fifth for Springfield (Cardinals) that made the difference as the Drillers dropped the game 9-6.

Much like in OKC, the Drillers mostly scored thanks to the long ball Thursday. Aside from Busch’s two solo shots in the first and third innings, James Outman connected for a two-run blast in the fifth and Ryan Ward tacked on a solo home run in the sixth.

Outman, Busch and Andy Pages combined to go 5-for-10 with a pair of walks but the bottom of the order could only manage one hit in 20 at-bats.

High-A Great Lakes

A four-spot in the first and a five-run outburst in the sixth was plenty for the Loons in a comfortable 9-3 win over the Captains (Guardians).

Seven of the nine hitters for Great Lakes had at least one hit, including two each for Ismael Alcantara (2-for-4) and Imanol Vargas (2-for-5).

Before the Loons broke out with the five runs in the sixth, the game was close at 4-3. Jonny DeLuca immediately changed that with his sixth homer of the season to start the bottom of the sixth. The six homers for DeLuca lead the Midwest League and the 23-year-old has also driven in 13 runs despite a .192 batting average (10-for-52).

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

It was a lopsided affair on the road for the Quakes Thursday night, dropping the game 11-1 to Modesto (Mariners) to even their record at 6-6 in 2022.

There was next to no offense for Rancho, managing only two hits all night. The only run was scored in the seventh inning — already down 11-0 — when Damon Keith came around on a bases-loaded walk. Keith got on with a single and moved up 90 feet with a walk, a hit batter and another walk.

Starting pitcher Ben Casparius couldn’t get out of the first inning, giving up five runs (all unearned) on 32 pitches in two-thirds of an inning.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule