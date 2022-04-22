 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

April 22: Dodgers at Padres

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler, Eric Stephen, and Ryan Walton
/ new

The Dodgers and Padres meet for the first time in 2022, with a three-game weekend series between National League West contenders at Petco Park in San Diego.

5 Total Updates Since
Apr 21, 2022, 12:45pm PDT