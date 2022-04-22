April 22: Dodgers at Padres

The Dodgers and Padres meet for the first time in 2022, with a three-game weekend series between National League West contenders at Petco Park in San Diego.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 21, 2022, 12:45pm PDT
Apr 21, 2022, 12:45pm PDT
-
April 22
Dodgers vs. Padres Game I chat
Division rivals clash for the first time this season
-
April 22
Lux back in Dodgers lineup after missing 2 games
Dodgers’ second baseman Gavin Lux is back in the starting lineup on Friday against the Padres, after missing two games with back tightness.
-
April 22
Treinen on injured list with right shoulder discomfort
The Dodgers placed lead setup man Blake Treinen on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort, and recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
April 22
Matt Beaty reflects on playing his former club as Dodgers arrive in town
The Dodgers visit Petco starting Friday and will see Matt Beaty in the opposite dugout. It was just a month ago that Beaty was a roster casualty for Los Angeles, designating him for assignment and eventually trading him.
-
April 21
Previewing the first Dodgers-Padres series of 2022
Previewing the first series between the Dodgers and Padres, set for Petco Park in San Diego for the National League West contenders.