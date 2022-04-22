Dodgers place Blake Treinen on injured list with right shoulder discomfort

Blake Treinen hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers in over a week, but any hope of him returning this weekend were dashed on Friday, with the right-hander placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort.

Treinen last pitched on April 14 during the home opener at Dodger Stadium. He was not used in the six games since, and during the series against the Braves manager Dave Roberts said Treinen’s arm was “barking,” with the hope that he’d pitch against the Padres.

The longest an injured list stint can be backdated is three days, so Treinen’s IL stint could be retroactive to Tuesday. If that’s the case, the earliest he could return is next Friday, when the Dodgers open a weekend home series against the Tigers.

Treinen this season pitched in three games, allowing one run while striking out five of his 10 batters faced. Treinen is the only Dodgers pitcher through the first two weeks of the season to pitch on back-to-back days. He pitched in the first two games of the season in Colorado, allowing a game-winning home run to Connor Joe on the on April 9.

Replacing Treinen on the active roster is left-hander Garrett Cleavinger, who was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday. He did not pitch in a game in his few days with Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers now have eight pitchers on the injured list.