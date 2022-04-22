Gavin Lux returns to Dodgers lineup after missing 2 games

Gavin Lux is back in the Dodgers’ lineup Friday night, starting at second base and batting ninth in the series opener against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.
Lux was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup against the Braves with back tightness, and was held out of Wednesday’s series finale as well. Lux has been one of the most productive Dodgers hitters this season, hitting .276/.405/.483 with three extra-base hits, all coming from either the eighth or ninth spot in the batting order.
Dodgers-Padres lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|RF
|Betts
|C
|Nola
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Machado
|SS
|Turner
|2B
|Cronenworth (L)
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|DH
|Voit
|DH
|Turner
|LF
|Profar (S)
|C
|Smith
|1B
|Hosmer (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|RF
|Myers
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Kim
|2B
|Lux (L)
|CF
|Grisham (L)
This is the seventh start for Lux at second base this season, with three more starts coming in left field.
While Lux returned to the lineup as expected, the Dodgers won’t have another expected reinforcement for the next week. Reliever Blake Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Friday, with right shoulder discomfort. Left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Notes
- Justin Turner makes his sixth start at designated hitter on Friday, the Dodgers’ 13th game. Justin Turner, Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Freddie Freeman have started every game this season.
- The Dodgers won their last nine games against the Padres in 2021, including a three-game sweep in San Diego from August 24-26.
- Only three of twelve Dodgers batters have yet to hit a barrel this season — Justin Turner (34 batted-ball events), Mookie Betts (33 batted-ball events), and Hanser Alberto (nine batted-ball events). The team leaders in barrels are Lux and Max Muncy, with four each.
- Padres batters have the third-highest walk rate in MLB (11.3 percent), with the Dodgers fourth (11 percent).
