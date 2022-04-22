Gavin Lux returns to Dodgers lineup after missing 2 games

Gavin Lux is back in the Dodgers’ lineup Friday night, starting at second base and batting ninth in the series opener against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

Lux was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup against the Braves with back tightness, and was held out of Wednesday’s series finale as well. Lux has been one of the most productive Dodgers hitters this season, hitting .276/.405/.483 with three extra-base hits, all coming from either the eighth or ninth spot in the batting order.

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts C Nola 1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado SS Turner 2B Cronenworth (L) 3B Muncy (L) DH Voit DH Turner LF Profar (S) C Smith 1B Hosmer (L) CF Bellinger (L) RF Myers LF Taylor SS Kim 2B Lux (L) CF Grisham (L)

This is the seventh start for Lux at second base this season, with three more starts coming in left field.

While Lux returned to the lineup as expected, the Dodgers won’t have another expected reinforcement for the next week. Reliever Blake Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Friday, with right shoulder discomfort. Left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

