Muncy and Betts power Dodgers over Padres for 10th win

The Dodgers picked up their 10th win of the season Friday night at Petco Park with a 6-1 victory over the Padres in the series opener.

The Padres got the first run of the game with two outs in the bottom of the second. Julio Uiras walked Jurickson Profar, and Eric Hosmer singled. Then a high toss by Trea Turner at short cost the inning ending double play, allowing a run to come in with the speedy Profar.

Urias continued to try to find his fastball command in his third start of the year. He allowed a second walk in the inning to Ha-Seong Kim among a smattering of “Beat LA” chants reverberating at Petco Park. Urias looked visibly frustrated during the 26-pitch inning.

Walks Galore

Nick Martinez also struggled with his command and walked three Dodgers in the 3rd. The Dodgers managed to squander the bases loaded, one out opportunity. It was the Turners who made all three outs in the frame. Trea Turner struck out on a Martinez changeup, and Justin Turner grounded into the inning ending double play.

Urías touched 94 for the first time this season during the strikeout to Jake Cronenworth.

The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the 5th off two solo homers. Mookie Betts tied up the game at one run apiece with a no-doubter, and then Max Muncy gave the Dodgers the lead with a blast to right field.

Max for the lead! pic.twitter.com/MuHTZKc24V — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 23, 2022

The Dodgers scored three runs in the 7th off left-hander Tim Hill to extend their lead. Muncy came up with a huge two-run two-strike base hit up the middle with the bases loaded. The Dodgers scored a fifth run in the frame on a Justin Turner sacrifice double play. Muncy was thrown out at second on the play.

Daniel Hudson took over for Urias in the 6th, and Evan Phillips, Phil Bickford, Alex Vesia and David Price combined for 4 scoreless innings of relief.

Betts may be back. He crushed his second home run of the game in the 9th off Craig Stammen to make it 6-1 Dodgers.

Price shut the door on the Friars in the 9th to give the Dodgers the 6-1 win.

Stolen Base Count: 13

Friday particulars

WP — Julio Urias (1-1): 5 IP, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts on 75 pitches (47 strikes)

LP — Nick Martinez (0-2): 4.2 IP, 2 runs, 4 hits, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts on 102 (58 strikes)

HR — Betts 2 (2) Muncy (2)

Up next

Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 0.500 WHIP) makes his first start for the Dodgers. He’s been extremely effective in eight relief innings. Old friend Yu Darvish (1-1, 6.28 ERA, 1.256 WHIP) toes the rubber for San Diego.

First pitch is at 5:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.