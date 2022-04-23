April 23: Padres 3, Dodgers 2 (10 innings)

The Dodgers rallied late to tie after a great start by Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, but a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning gave San Diego the win at Petco Park in San Diego.
Apr 21, 2022, 12:45pm PDT
April 23
Two flyouts to LF doom Dodgers
Yu Darvish shut down the Dodgers for six innings, and the Padres beat the Dodgers in 10 innings on Saturday night at Petco Park.
April 23
Dodgers vs. Padres Game II chat
The Dodgers and Padres battle in the middle game of a weekend series at Petco Park in San Diego.
April 21
Previewing the first Dodgers-Padres series of 2022
Previewing the first series between the Dodgers and Padres, set for Petco Park in San Diego for the National League West contenders.