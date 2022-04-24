Dodgers vs. Padres Game III chat

The Dodgers will try to win their first 2022 series against the Padres today and there will be a pair of left-handed pitchers on the mound to help decide it for their teams.

Sean Manaea will be making his fourth career start against the Dodgers, his last one was in 2020. Manaea was acquired three weeks ago from Oakland and he has gotten off to a strong start with 19 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched and a 1.42 ERA.

Clayton Kershaw is making his 44th career start against the Padres which ties his career starts against the Colorado Rockies. He’s only started against the San Francisco Giants, 50 starts, more than the Rockies and Padres.

Both Manaea and Kershaw where removed from games after pitching seven-inning no hitters in their first 2022 start with Kershaw’s being perfect for those seven.

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts DH Nola 1B Freeman (L) 2B Cronenworth (L) SS T. Turner 3B Machado DH J. Turner LF Profar (S) 3B Muncy (L) 1B Hosmar (L) LF Taylor RF Myers CF Bellinger (L) C Alfaro 2B Alberto CF Grisham (L) C Barnes SS Kim

