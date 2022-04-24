Jacob Amaya powers up five hits, drives in six for Tulsa

Taking a trip around the minor league action from Saturday, there was a lot of offense and a split doubleheader for the Dodgers affiliates.

Player of the day

Shortstop Jacob Amaya followed his 3-for-5 night Friday with a perfect 5-for-5 Saturday, driving in six runs on two homers, two doubles and a single. It was the first 5-for-5 performance in Double-A for the Dodgers since Edwin Rios in 2017.

On a big night for the @TulsaDrillers offense, No. 19 @Dodgers prospect Jacob Amaya swung the biggest bat of all with two homers and two doubles. pic.twitter.com/h1FVPSwNyI — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 24, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Offense was hard to come by for the Dodgers on a day Sacramento had their way with OKC pitching. The River Cats (Giants) scored runs in five different innings as the Dodgers were beaten 12-1.

Managing just five hits all game, the only run for the Dodgers came across in the third inning on an RBI-groundout from Miguel Vargas.

Starter Robbie Erlin was touched up for seven hits and five runs in his four innings of work and the bullpen didn’t pitch any better.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers scored into the double digits for the second consecutive night, pounding out 18 hits Saturday after stringing 16 together Friday. Five of the nine hitters in the lineup had multiple hits in the game for Tulsa as they would come away with a 16-8 drubbing over Springfield (Cardinals)

Joining Amaya on the hit train was leadoff man James Outman and Michael Busch. A two-run homer for Outman in the fourth highlighted the outfielder’s 4-for-6 night out of the leadoff spot. Busch chipped in two hits on the night, crushing a three-run bomb during a six-run fifth inning.

By the time the Cardinals started scoring in the later innings, the Drillers already had a 15-1 lead and had the game well out of reach.

Other hitters of note for Tulsa, Kody House and Devin Mann each chipped in a pair of hits on the night.

Lost in the offensive explosion is starter John Rooney allowing just one run on one hit and two walks over five innings while striking out four. The lefty also picked off two baserunners in the contest.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons split a doubleheader with the Lake County Captains (Guardians) Saturday, taking the first game 1-0 and dropping the second by the score of 5-2.

Lael Lockhart tossed three scoreless to start the first game in the set, followed by two shutout innings apiece for Jose Hernandez and Jordan Leasure. The only run scored on a double play in the first inning.

Great Lakes managed only three hits in the second game and couldn't take advantage of nine walks. A three-run sixth for the Captains put them on top 5-1 and the only response from the Loons was a solo homer off the bat of Joe Vranesh.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Three big innings on offense powered an 11-9 victory for the Quakes Saturday over the Modesto Nuts (Mariners). A five-run first, a three-run fourth and a three-run sixth were enough to keep them ahead for good.

Nearly half of the combined runs in the game for either side came in the first inning. Rancho jumped out to the early 5-0 lead on the strength of a Luis Yanel Diaz grand slam. But Modesto fired right back with four of their own, taking advantage of Edgardo Henriquez issuing four walks to the five batters he faced before getting the hook.

A pair of two-out singles from Diego Cartaya and Luis Rodriguez, followed by an error, led to three more for the Quakes in the fourth to take an 8-5 lead. Once again the Nuts came right back with two of their own to make it a one-run game.

A three-run homer for Yunior Garcia in the sixth would put the game out of reach for good.

Jose Ramos reached base five times as a player of the day candidate. The outfielder was 4-for-4 with a walk and came around to score three of the team’s 11 runs.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule