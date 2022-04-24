Dodgers call up Reyes Moronta to bullpen

The Dodgers added a new arm to the bullpen on Sunday, calling up right-hander Reyes Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the series finale against the Padres at Petco Park.

Moronta was off to a hot start in Triple-A, striking out 10 of his 27 batters faced (37 percent) in six innings, allowing only one run. He last pitched Friday night.

The 29-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on March 12, and was a non-roster invitee in spring training.

The right-hander pitched parts of four seasons in the majors with the Giants, but missed all of 2020 after shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, and only pitched four games in 2021 while dealing with a right flexor strain. In 136 major league games, all in relief, Moronta has a 2.65 ERA and 3.44 FIP with 162 strikeouts and 73 walks in 132⅓ innings.

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts DH Nola 1B Freeman (L) 2B Cronenworth (L) SS T. Turner 3B Machado DH J. Turner LF Profar (S) 3B Muncy (L) 1B Hosmar (L) LF Taylor RF Myers CF Bellinger (L) C Alfaro 2B Alberto CF Grisham (L) C Barnes SS Kim

To make room on the 40-man roster for Moronta, the Dodgers designated left-hander Darien Núñez for assignment. Núñez, who made his major league debut last season, will have Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

Zack McKinstry was originally optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the active roster for Moronta. The Dodgers activated McKinstry on Wednesday when Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list, but McKinstry did not play in any of the three games for which he was active.

But McKinstry gained a temporary reprieve with David Price placed on the injured list, the latter with no designation given by the team.

These moves keep the Dodgers roster at 15 pitchers and 13 position players. Major league teams must reduce active rosters from to 26 players on May 2, giving the Dodgers seven more games with 28 players.

Moronta does have an option year remaining, having only used options in 2017 and 2021. He’ll wear number 45 with the Dodgers.

San Diego roster move

The Padres also made a transaction before Sunday’s game. Designated hitter Luke Voit was placed on the 10-day injured list with a biceps tendon injury, and catcher Luis Campusano was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Voit was 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday’s series opener, extending his hitless streak to 17 at-bats. He left the game after those three at-bats, and did not play Saturday.