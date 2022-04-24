April 24: Dodgers 10, Padres 2

Cody Bellinger homered twice, and Freddie Freeman also homered to back Clayton Kershaw in the Dodgers’ blowout win over the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 24, 2022, 6:04am PDT
Apr 24, 2022, 6:04am PDT
-
April 24
Dodgers flip script with 10-2 win over the Padres
Bellinger and Freeman send balls over the wall, Kershaw gets his third win of the season
-
April 24
Moronta called up, Price to COVID IL
The Dodgers called up Reyes Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and optioned Zach McKinstry. Darien Núñez was placed on the 60-day injured list with Tommy John surgery pending.
-
-
April 24
Darien Núñez to undergo Tommy John surgery, per reports
Dodgers left-handed pitcher Darien Núñez reportedly needs Tommy John surgery, which would end his 2022 season.