MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

April 24: Dodgers 10, Padres 2

LA won its fourth straight series

Contributors: Craig Minami and Eric Stephen
Cody Bellinger homered twice, and Freddie Freeman also homered to back Clayton Kershaw in the Dodgers’ blowout win over the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.

Apr 24, 2022, 6:04am PDT