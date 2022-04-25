Dodgers Week 3: Beating the contenders

The Dodgers followed up a perfect week with two series wins against National League playoff contenders, each following a familiar pattern.
Atlanta came to Los Angeles for a battle between the previous two champs, and a rematch of the last two National League Championship Series. The rivalry flames were stoked even further by franchise icons Freddie Freeman and Kenley Jansen facing their old teams for the first time.
The Dodgers won the opener in both series last week, then got shut down by a dominant starting pitcher the next night — Max Fried on Tuesday, and Yu Darvish on Saturday in San Diego. After those two narrow losses, the Dodgers won handily in the series finales, ensuring a winning week.
Averaging over five runs per game is no slouch, even though the offense hit just .199/.300/.393. Pitching continues to be the underlying strength of the Dodgers, with the staff allowing just over two runs per game.
Adversity found the arms last week, with both Andrew Heaney and Blake Treinen landing on the injured list. But there’s one more full week with expanded rosters to help the Dodgers whether that storm, after positive early results.
The Dodgers end the week with the best record and best run differential in MLB, and in a script that seems familiar after last year, they lead San Francisco by all of one half-game in the standings.
Batter of the week
Freddie Freeman had all the emotions of facing his former team, then homered twice in three games against the Braves. Freeman also homered on Sunday in San Diego, the first hit southpaw Sean Manaea allowed to a left-handed batter this season. The home run at Petco Park came with an immediate greeting next to the dugout with his father.
This was a close call over Cody Bellinger, who had a stellar week of his own with six extra-base hits. That included two home runs on Sunday, giving Bellinger three games with two extra-base hits (including at least one homer) in three Clayton Kershaw starts this season.
Pitcher of the week
Tony Gonsolin allowed only one hit and overcame three walks to pitch six scoreless innings to beat Atlanta on Wednesday, his longest outing since September 26, 2020. Through three starts this season, the right-hander has only allowed one run in 13 innings, though he has nearly as many walks (seven) as strikeouts (eight).
Week 3 results
4-2 record
31 runs scored (5.17 per game)
14 runs allowed (2.33 per game)
.811 pythagorean win percentage
Year to date
11-4 record
82 runs scored (5.47 per game)
38 runs allowed (2.53 per game)
.803 pythagorean win percentage (12-3)
Miscellany
Power & speed: Mookie Betts shook off an early slump with a two-homer game on Friday in San Diego. He also stole a base in the win, the second time Betts has had a game with two home runs and at least one steal since joining the Dodgers. Only five other Dodgers have done that this century: Shawn Green (2001), Adrián Beltré (2002), Marlon Anderson (2006, in the 4+1 Game), Hanley Ramirez (2014), and Yasiel Puig (2017). Betts and Todd Hollandsworth (1995, 1996) are the only Dodgers with two such games.
Transactions
Wednesday: Andrew Heaney landed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort, and utility man Zach McKinstry was recalled, giving the Dodgers 13 position players for the first time this season.
Thursday: Blake Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort. The move was retroactive to Monday, meaning like Heaney he could return as early as April 29. Garrett Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A.
Sunday: Reyes Moronta was called up from Oklahoma City, joining the major league bullpen. Darien Núñez got the shortest end of the stick, getting designated for assignment as he reportedly awaits Tommy John surgery. That made 40-man roster room for Moronta, but for active roster space, McKinstry was optioned. However ...
Sunday: ... McKinstry was called right back up, as David Price was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after a positive test.
Game results
- Monday: Dodgers 7, Braves 4
- Tuesday: Braves 3, Dodgers 1
- Wednesday: Dodgers 5, Braves 1
- Friday: Dodgers 6, Padres 1
- Saturday: Padres 3, Dodgers 2 (10 innings)
- Sunday: Dodgers 10, Padres 2
Week 3 batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Bellinger
|23
|3
|7
|2
|3
|7
|0
|0
|23
|0.304
|0.304
|0.870
|1.174
|Freeman
|22
|5
|7
|0
|3
|5
|1
|4
|26
|0.318
|0.423
|0.727
|1.150
|Betts
|22
|9
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|29
|0.182
|0.379
|0.455
|0.834
|T.Turner
|23
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|1
|1
|24
|0.217
|0.250
|0.304
|0.554
|Muncy
|20
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|5
|25
|0.100
|0.280
|0.250
|0.530
|J.Turner
|21
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|24
|0.190
|0.208
|0.238
|0.446
|Smith
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.143
|0.294
|0.143
|0.437
|Taylor
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|20
|0.133
|0.300
|0.133
|0.433
|Lux
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.091
|0.167
|0.091
|0.258
|Starters
|171
|28
|34
|5
|9
|28
|3
|25
|200
|0.199
|0.300
|0.398
|0.698
|Ríos
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|8
|0.286
|0.375
|0.714
|1.089
|Alberto
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0.250
|0.250
|0.250
|0.500
|Barnes
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.000
|0.333
|0.000
|0.333
|McKinstry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|Bench
|20
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|23
|0.200
|0.304
|0.350
|0.654
|Offense
|191
|31
|38
|5
|10
|31
|3
|27
|223
|0.199
|0.300
|0.393
|0.693
Week 3 pitching
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Gonsolin
|1
|1-0
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0.00
|0.667
|3.53
|Urías
|1
|1-0
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1.80
|1.000
|2.43
|Anderson
|1
|0-0
|4.7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3.86
|1.500
|6.03
|Kershaw
|2
|2-0
|10.0
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|4.50
|1.000
|3.93
|Buehler
|1
|0-1
|5.0
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|5.40
|1.800
|5.43
|Starters
|6
|4-1
|30.7
|25
|11
|11
|10
|25
|3.23
|1.141
|4.17
|Hudson
|3
|0-0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|0.667
|1.03
|Graterol
|3
|0-0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|1.000
|1.36
|Vesia
|3
|0-0
|2.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|0.857
|1.31
|Phillips
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|0.000
|0.02
|Bickford
|3
|0-0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|1.000
|1.03
|Kimbrel
|2
|0-0, Sv
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|0.500
|1.03
|Price
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|1.500
|1.03
|Moronta
|1
|0-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|1.000
|1.03
|Cleavinger
|1
|0-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.00
|2.000
|4.03
|White
|2
|0-0
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3.00
|1.000
|1.36
|Bruihl
|3
|0-1
|2.7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3.38
|0.375
|2.27
|Bullpen
|25
|0-1, Sv
|24.0
|17
|3
|2
|3
|25
|0.75
|0.833
|1.32
|Totals
|31
|4-2
|54.7
|42
|14
|13
|13
|50
|2.14
|1.006
|2.92
Up next
The Dodgers run the Karim Garcia gauntlet, finishing up the road trip in Arizona before returning home to battle the Tigers.
Week 4 schedule
|Mon, Apr 25
|Tue, Apr 26
|Wed, Apr 27
|Thu, Apr 28
|Fri, Apr 29
|Sat, Apr 30
|Sun, May 1
|Mon, Apr 25
|Tue, Apr 26
|Wed, Apr 27
|Thu, Apr 28
|Fri, Apr 29
|Sat, Apr 30
|Sun, May 1
|at D-backs
|at D-backs
|at D-backs
|Off
|vs. Tigers
|vs. Tigers
|vs. Tigers
|6:40 p.m.
|6:40 p.m.
|12:40 p.m.
|7:10 p.m.
|7:10 p.m.
|1:10 p.m.
|Buehler v.
|Gonsolin v.
|Urías v.
|Anderson v.
|Kershaw v.
|Buehler v.
|Kelly
|Davies
|Gallen
|Briske
|Alexander (L)
|Rodriguez (L)
|SNLA/ESPN+*
|SNLA/MLBN*
|SNLA
|SNLA
|SNLA
|SNLA
