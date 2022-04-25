Dodgers notes: Hanser Alberto, Cody Bellinger, Evan Phillips

In addition to solid defensive work all around the infield, Hanser Alberto also has a .331/.351/.457 career mark against left-handed pitchers. That includes a single in two at-bats against southpaw Sean Manaea of the Padres.
Sunday was just the third start in 15 Dodgers games for Alberto, who signed a one-year, $1.85 million contract in March that includes a club option for 2023. But even when he’s not playing — Alberto has also appeared in three games as a reserve — he’s still quite active.
Alberto when on the bench is often caught on camera during some celebration. That included simulating a pepper grinder on Wednesday afternoon after Edwin Ríos hit a home run.
Edwin Ríos solo ! #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/mMR1lxrVgC— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 20, 2022
On Twitter, Alberto explained, “They call him the salt, and me the pepper.”
A el le llaman la Sal y a mi la pimienta https://t.co/S5boQbmDOg— Hanser Alberto (@elpotroalberto) April 21, 2022
Juan Toribio’s Dodgers newsletter at MLBcom is always a good read, and in the latest edition he spoke with Alberto about his fun personality:
“I think it’s important to keep things light because this is a game of a lot of frustration. My job is to keep the clubhouse and dugout loose and keep guys ready. They’ve allowed me to be myself and joke around with everyone and do the things I’ve always done. That’s what’s been so great.”
Links
- Cody Bellinger had a strong week, including two home runs on Sunday, and is now second among Dodgers regulars in OPS (.915). Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic wrote about Bellinger “Continuing to ride out the wave.”
- Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register wrote about the early success of the Dodgers bullpen, which has included either 10 or 11 members thus far this season. Dave Roberts said this of Evan Phillips: “He’s got a great head. He’s got a good pulse. He’s a strike-thrower and he’s got an elite slider. This year, I didn’t expect to see 98 (mph) come out of his arm. Ninety-eight certainly helps. It keeps hitters honest with the slider, with the fastball. But I like him, man. He’s a pro.”
- Brady Ebel, the son of Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel, is a two-way player at Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, and was profiled by Jeremiah Soifer at the Los Angeles Times.
- Jon Weisman is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Dodger Thoughts — where does the time go??? — with a get-together on July 21 at Dodger Stadium to watch Dodgers vs. Giants. Information on how you can join is within.
Loading comments...