Dodgers notes: Hanser Alberto, Cody Bellinger, Evan Phillips

In addition to solid defensive work all around the infield, Hanser Alberto also has a .331/.351/.457 career mark against left-handed pitchers. That includes a single in two at-bats against southpaw Sean Manaea of the Padres.

Sunday was just the third start in 15 Dodgers games for Alberto, who signed a one-year, $1.85 million contract in March that includes a club option for 2023. But even when he’s not playing — Alberto has also appeared in three games as a reserve — he’s still quite active.

Alberto when on the bench is often caught on camera during some celebration. That included simulating a pepper grinder on Wednesday afternoon after Edwin Ríos hit a home run.

On Twitter, Alberto explained, “They call him the salt, and me the pepper.”

A el le llaman la Sal y a mi la pimienta https://t.co/S5boQbmDOg — Hanser Alberto (@elpotroalberto) April 21, 2022

Juan Toribio’s Dodgers newsletter at MLBcom is always a good read, and in the latest edition he spoke with Alberto about his fun personality:

“I think it’s important to keep things light because this is a game of a lot of frustration. My job is to keep the clubhouse and dugout loose and keep guys ready. They’ve allowed me to be myself and joke around with everyone and do the things I’ve always done. That’s what’s been so great.”

Links