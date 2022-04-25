 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Dodgers are 3-3 against the National League West so far this season, dropping a road series to the Rockies and beating the Padres in San Diego over the weekend. Another divisional road series is afoot, beginning Monday night against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Pregame reading

Dodgers-Diamondbacks lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs
RF Betts CF Varsho (L)
1B Freeman (L) 2B Marte (S)
SS Turner LF Peralta (L)
2B Muncy (L) 1B Walker
3B Turner DH Beer (L)
C Smith RF Smith (L)
CF Bellinger (L) C Kelly
DH Taylor SS Ahmed
LF Lux (L) 3B Perdomo (S)
Walker Buehler vs. Merrill Kelly on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (11-4) at Diamondbacks (6-10)
  • Starting pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 6:40 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA, ESPN+ (out of market)

