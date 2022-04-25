Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game I chat

The Dodgers are 3-3 against the National League West so far this season, dropping a road series to the Rockies and beating the Padres in San Diego over the weekend. Another divisional road series is afoot, beginning Monday night against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Pregame reading
Dodgers-Diamondbacks lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|RF
|Betts
|CF
|Varsho (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|2B
|Marte (S)
|SS
|Turner
|LF
|Peralta (L)
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Walker
|3B
|Turner
|DH
|Beer (L)
|C
|Smith
|RF
|Smith (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|C
|Kelly
|DH
|Taylor
|SS
|Ahmed
|LF
|Lux (L)
|3B
|Perdomo (S)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (11-4) at Diamondbacks (6-10)
- Starting pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Merrill Kelly
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- Time: 6:40 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA, ESPN+ (out of market)
