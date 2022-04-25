Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game I chat

The Dodgers are 3-3 against the National League West so far this season, dropping a road series to the Rockies and beating the Padres in San Diego over the weekend. Another divisional road series is afoot, beginning Monday night against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks lineups Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs RF Betts CF Varsho (L) 1B Freeman (L) 2B Marte (S) SS Turner LF Peralta (L) 2B Muncy (L) 1B Walker 3B Turner DH Beer (L) C Smith RF Smith (L) CF Bellinger (L) C Kelly DH Taylor SS Ahmed LF Lux (L) 3B Perdomo (S)

