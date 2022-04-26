Dodgers RHP Kyle Hurt wins Midwest League pitcher of the week

None of the Dodgers minor league affiliates had a game on Monday, but the day wasn’t lacking for news.
High-A Great Lakes pitcher Kyle Hurt was named the Midwest League pitcher of the week after striking out 10 batters in six scoreless innings last week.
Hurt had a pair of three-inning starts, bookending the six-game series against the Lake County Captains, a Guardians affiliate. Hurt allowed two singles and a walk on Tuesday, and only a single on Sunday. The right-hander struck out five in each outing.
The Dodgers acquired Hurt along with left-hander Alex Vesia from the Marlins in exchange for reliever Dylan Floro in February 2021.
Hurt, a fifth-round pick of Miami out of USC in 2020, had a 5.57 ERA in 21 innings between the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2021, with 36 strikeouts (a 39-percent rate) and 10 walks. He turns 24 on May 30.
This year with the Loons, Hurt has a 2.35 ERA in three starts and 7⅔ innings, with five walks and 13 strikeouts in 32 batters faced (40.6 percent).
Transactions
Triple-A: On Monday the Dodgers recalled pitcher Andre Jackson to the majors, and optioned utility man Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.
Tuesday schedule
- 3:35 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (TBA) at West Michigan [Tigers] (Carlos Guzman)
- 5:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Sam Gaviglio) vs. Sugar Land [Astros] (TBA)
- 5:05 p.m.: Tulsa (Michael Grove) vs. Corpus Christi [Astros] (TBA)
- 6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Kendall Williams) vs. Visalia [D-backs] (Diomede Sierra)
