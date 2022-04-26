Dodgers RHP Kyle Hurt wins Midwest League pitcher of the week

None of the Dodgers minor league affiliates had a game on Monday, but the day wasn’t lacking for news.

High-A Great Lakes pitcher Kyle Hurt was named the Midwest League pitcher of the week after striking out 10 batters in six scoreless innings last week.

#Orioles No. 12 prospect Cesar Prieto mashed four homers with nine RBIs over six games for @IronBirds. pic.twitter.com/FJqDUHv9Az — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 25, 2022

Hurt had a pair of three-inning starts, bookending the six-game series against the Lake County Captains, a Guardians affiliate. Hurt allowed two singles and a walk on Tuesday, and only a single on Sunday. The right-hander struck out five in each outing.

The Dodgers acquired Hurt along with left-hander Alex Vesia from the Marlins in exchange for reliever Dylan Floro in February 2021.

Hurt, a fifth-round pick of Miami out of USC in 2020, had a 5.57 ERA in 21 innings between the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2021, with 36 strikeouts (a 39-percent rate) and 10 walks. He turns 24 on May 30.

This year with the Loons, Hurt has a 2.35 ERA in three starts and 7⅔ innings, with five walks and 13 strikeouts in 32 batters faced (40.6 percent).

Transactions

Triple-A: On Monday the Dodgers recalled pitcher Andre Jackson to the majors, and optioned utility man Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.

