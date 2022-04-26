Trevor Bauer files suit against the woman who accused him of sexual assault

If we’re going to talk about Trevor Bauer again, I will shamelessly plug the first piece of Michael Elizondo’s series on Bauer’s legal troubles. Read it right here. Every bit of news that has been covered on this story can be found here for those who may not be up to date.

Bauer filed suit Monday against the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her on two occasions. The suit claims defamation and tortious interference while seeking unspecified monetary and punitive damages, saying the woman “fabricated allegations of sexual assault” and she “generated a media blitz based on her lies.”

Major League Baseball has yet to hand out any punishment other than to not let the right-hander off Administrative Leave. The league continues to push back the leave until a decision is reached but there is no guarantee Bauer won’t sue MLB.

It’s still unclear what will happen with Bauer and the Dodgers once baseball has made a decision what to do with the outspoken pitcher. The waiting game continues.

Links