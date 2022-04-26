 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

April 26: Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3

LA hit into 5 double plays

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers hit into five double plays, made an error that led to a run, ran into outs in the bases, and gave up an eight-inning home run to David Peralta in a loss to the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Arizona.

Apr 25, 2022, 12:01pm PDT