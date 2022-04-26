April 26: Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3

The Dodgers hit into five double plays, made an error that led to a run, ran into outs in the bases, and gave up an eight-inning home run to David Peralta in a loss to the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Arizona.
Apr 25, 2022, 12:01pm PDT
Apr 25, 2022, 12:01pm PDT
April 26
Five double plays, late homer costly in Dodgers loss
The Dodgers scored three runs in the first inning but never scored again, grounding into five double plays. David Peralta’s two-run home run in the eighth inning won it for the Diamondbacks.
April 26
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game II chat
Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers battle Zach Davies and the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
April 25
Run scoring is way down in MLB, especially for Arizona
A look at how hard it is for MLB teams to score runs in 2022, especially for the Diamondbacks, who rank among the sport’s worst offenses. The Dodgers play in Arizona for three games beginning Monday night.