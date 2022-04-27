Michael Grove strikes out 6 for Tulsa, Andy Burns homers for Oklahoma City

Tuesday was moving day for some pitchers in the Dodgers minors, plus we highlight a pitcher on the team’s 40-man roster.

Player of the day

Drillers starter Michael Grove allowed two runs in three innings, which doesn’t exactly jump off the page, but there are a few reasons to keep an eye on him. For one, he was added to the 40-man roster in November, which at least puts him a step closer to the majors, even though for now he’s repeating Double-A and hasn’t yet made the expected transition to the bullpen.

The 2018 second-round pick out of West Virginia also struck out six on Tuesday, which gives him 13 strikeouts in 8⅔ innings this season, and a 37-percent strikeout rate. He walked a batter on Tuesday, his first of the season, an improvement over his 12.4-percent walk rate in 2021.

Another one bites the dust, 6 K's for @mgrove_2 through 3 innings pic.twitter.com/9fiVe6Yf2M — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) April 27, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Five unearned runs off starter Sam Gaviglio was enough for OKC to lose to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros).

Andy Burns, playing left field on Tuesday, homered, doubled, and singled. Center fielder Kevin Pillar singled twice, doubled, and scored twice.

Expect Tommy Kahnle, currently on a rehab assignment, to pitch the next two games for Oklahoma City, getting closer to a return to the majors.

Dave Roberts said Tommy Kahnle’s got one box left to check in his rehab: going back to back. Will do so this week. Then he could be activated as soon as next week’s Giants series. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 26, 2022

Double-A Tulsa

Those two runs off Grove were all Tulsa allowed, but it was enough to lose to the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros). Left fielder Ryan Ward had two hits and homered for the Drillers’ only run.

Jose Martinez followed Grove on the mound to pitch four scoreless frames, with two strikeouts.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons rode a five-run fifth inning to beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), and did so with the benefit of only two hits in that frame. They also walked three times, and saw runs score on a walk, a wild pitch, and two sacrifice flies.

Rightfielder Aldrich De Jongh homered among his two hits. Michael Hobbs retired seven of his eight batters faced to pick up the win.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Down four runs early, the Quakes put up three crooked innings in a row late to beat the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs) at home. Designated hitter Damon Keith had two hits including a triple, scored twice, and drove in two. Center fielder Jake Vogel doubled, singled, and scored twice.

Rancho Cucamonga got two scoreless innings apiece from Yamil Castillo, who struck out five, and Martin Santana, who struck out three. Both pitchers allowed only one batter to reach base in the win.

Transactions

Triple-A: After Reyes Moronta and Andre Jackson were called up to the majors on consecutive days, Oklahoma City added another pitcher. Right-hander Justin Hagenman was promoted from Tulsa after a 2.79 ERA in five relief appearances in Double-A, with 10 strikeouts in 9⅔ innings. Hagenman kept that ball rolling in his first game in Triple-A, striking out four of his nine batters faced in 2⅓ scoreless innings.

Outfielder Stefen Romero was activated from the injured list. The 33-year-old was a non-roster invitee in spring training, but last played in a game on March 24. He was 1-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday.

Double-A: Right-hander Jordan Leasure was promoted from Great Lakes. The 14th-round draft pick from last year struck out 21 of 37 batters faced (56.8 percent!) with a 1.93 ERA in 9⅓ innings.

Low-A: Left-hander Christian Suarez joined the Quakes from extended spring training, and right-hander Frankelyn Feliz was sent back to Arizona.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule