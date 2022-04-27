Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game III chat

Julio Urías looks to continue his rebound after that poor first start in Colorado, in a matchup against the best the Diamondbacks have to offer, in right-hander Zack Gallen. The Dodgers and the Diamondbacks for the final game of this road trip, Winner takes the series.
Team lineups:
Today's #Dodgers lineup at D-backs: pic.twitter.com/4g394PCrYH— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 27, 2022
Game 19. pic.twitter.com/sufoi3Nqra— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 27, 2022
Game info:
- Teams: Dodgers (12-5) @ Diamondbacks (7-11)
- Starting pitchers: Julio Urías vs Zac Gallen
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- Time: 12:40 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA
