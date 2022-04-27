 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game III chat

Last game of the road trip

By Estevão Maximo
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Urías looks to continue his rebound after that poor first start in Colorado, in a matchup against the best the Diamondbacks have to offer, in right-hander Zack Gallen. The Dodgers and the Diamondbacks for the final game of this road trip, Winner takes the series.

Team lineups:

Game info:

  • Teams: Dodgers (12-5) @ Diamondbacks (7-11)
  • Starting pitchers: Julio Urías vs Zac Gallen
  • Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 12:40 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA

