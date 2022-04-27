 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

April 27: Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

LA drops two of three in Phoenix

Contributors: Estevão Maximo
An offense that scored one run in the final 17 innings in Phoenix, and sloppy defense that allowed the go-ahead run was a recipe for the Dodgers to lose again despite allowing only two hits to the Diamondbacks.

Apr 27, 2022, 12:14pm PDT