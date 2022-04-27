Dodgers lose Darien Núñez on waivers to the Giants

Left-hander Darien Núñez, who isn’t expected to pitch again this season, was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers by the Giants on Wednesday.

Núñez reportedly had Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, and was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Sunday to make room on the 40-man roster for bullpen call-up Reyes Moronta.

The Dodgers signed Núñez out of Cuba as an international free agent in April 2018, and the left-hander made his major league debut last July, and pitched six games for Los Angeles in 2021.

Núñez pitched in three games for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, with his last appearance coming on April 10. He was placed on the minor league injured list four days later.

The Giants optioned Núñez to Triple-A Sacramento. He turned 29 in March.