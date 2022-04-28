There was one good thing to come out of the Dodgers’ dismal series in Arizona: Dustin May, Victor González, and Danny Duffy joined their teammates at Chase Field for a visit.

All three pitchers have been rehabbing at Camelback Ranch. May and González threw bullpen sessions on Tuesday, with May drawing considerable excitement during his.

“There was a good contingent representing us watching Dustin, which obviously speaks to our excitement,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s going to be a weapon.”

May is expected to return from Tommy John surgery in the second half of the season.

González, who is recovering from elbow inflammation, threw fastballs and sliders in the mid-90s during his bullpen session and is close to going out on assignment to continue recovering, Roberts said.

Duffy, meanwhile, is expected to join the Dodgers in a bullpen role in midseason. He’s on his way back after a flexor tendon surgery last fall.

Bill Plunkett at the OC Register has more details.

Dodgers Links

The Dodgers have opened a 10,000 square foot training facility in Hawaii, writes Christian Shimabuku at KHON 2.

The Astros have designated former Dodgers pitcher Pedro Baez for assignment, according to Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors.

The Dodgers lead the league in steals, much to Dave Roberts’ surprise. He recently discussed the stat on SportsNet LA.