Dodgers vs. Tigers preview & pregame notes

Before this weekend, the last time the Tigers came to Dodger Stadium was in 2014. When Miguel Cabrera left Los Angeles then, he had 2,003 career hits, and has added exactly 1,000 hits since, reaching the 3,000-hit milestone last Saturday.

You’ll be seeing on Friday night the first-ever matchup between Tyler A. pitchers, with the Dodgers sending Tyler John Anderson to the mound against the Tigers’ Tyler John Alexander, a fellow southpaw.

Expect a lot to be said about how the Dodgers have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season, since they are facing two southpaw starters this weekend. LA is hitting just .216/.295/.324 with an 88 wRC+ against them. The Tigers, meanwhile, have hit .273/.363/.347 with a 117 wRC+ against lefties.

Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the series opener, since Friday is UCLA night at Dodger Stadium.

Away games have been specifically problematic for the Tigers this season, averaging just two runs per game, though they’ve only played six road games so far. Detroit is hitting .196/.275/.259 with two home runs away from home, losing four of six games.

Up until the penultimate game of the last homestand, the Dodgers had won 20 straight regular season games at Dodger Stadium. This season at home, they are 6-1, hitting .255/.348/.409, which so far this year counts as a 130 wRC+.

Eleven relievers are on the Dodgers roster, and will likely remain for three more games. After this weekend, teams will have to reduce active rosters from 28 to 26 players, with a limit of 14 pitchers through May 29.

Right now, Dodgers pitchers lead the majors in ERA (2.21), have the second-best walk rate (6.8 percent), are third in FIP (2.90), and have the fifth-highest strikeout rate (25.9 percent).

Game info