April 29: Dodgers 5, Tigers 1

Home runs by Justin Turner and Chris Taylor paced an early Dodgers offense in a win over the Tigers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 28, 2022, 11:06am PDT
Apr 28, 2022, 11:06am PDT
-
April 29
Turner, Taylor, Tyler tame Tigers
Justin Turner and Chris Taylor hit their 1st home runs of the season
-
April 29
Dodgers vs. Tigers Game I chat
The Dodgers and Tigers battle Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
April 29
Dodgers vs. Tigers preview & pregame notes
Pregame notes before the Dodgers host the Tigers in interleague play at Dodger Stadium.
-
April 28
Dodgers host Tigers in LA for first time in 8 years
The Dodgers host the Tigers at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2014, with a three-game weekend interleague series in Los Angeles beginning Friday night.