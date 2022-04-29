Turner, Taylor, Tyler tame Tigers

The Dodgers got back in the winning column with a 5-1 victory over the last-place Tigers Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Ball Was Flying Out

Justin Turner’s first home run of the season started the scoring for the Dodgers in the 1st inning at Dodger Stadium. Freddie Freeman showed off his wheels with a stolen base prior to JT’s two-run blast, the Dodgers’ 15th stolen base of the season.

It's good to be home. pic.twitter.com/suO5oUy58Z — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 30, 2022

The Dodgers added a third run in the bottom of the 2nd on a solo shot by Chris Taylor, also his first long ball of the season. It was also the hardest hit ball of the year for Taylor (108-mph) and absolutely crushed halfway up the left field pavilion.

Distance on that CT3 homer? 8 Mile. pic.twitter.com/vn4f5soAkQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 30, 2022

The Tigers got one back in the third on a two-out RBI base hit by Javy Baez. Anderson’s fastball right up the middle with two strikes was not missed by Baez. Other than the bad pitch to Baez, Anderson has pitched admirably filling in for the injured Andrew Heaney in the Dodgers’ rotation.

Freddie Freeman is good at hitting baseballs. The Dodgers took a 4-1 lead in the home half of the 3rd, cashing in a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts and chasing Tyler Alexander from the game. Freeman’s base hit allowed Mookie to score on a Trea Turner sac fly.

Four Straight Frames of Scoring

The Dodgers tacked on a fifth run on a Betts single to left and a Baez fielding error. Trea Turner extened his streak with a walk in the 7th, reaching base safely in 38 consecutive games.

Both bullpens were strong tonight. Evan Phillips and Phil Bickford pitched two scoreless innings. Brusdar Graterol and Reyes Moronta shut down the Tigers in the 8th and 9th.

With the 5-1 win over the Tigers, the Dodgers improve to 13-6 on the year and 7-1 at home.

Clayton Kershaw: Future MLB Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/M4v6y5BzY3 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 30, 2022

Stolen Base Count: 16

Friday particulars

WP — Tyler Anderson (2-0): 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 69 pitches (47 strikes)

LP — Tyler Alexander (0-3): 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 47 pitches (30 strikes)

HR — J. Turner (1), Taylor (1)

Up next

The Dodgers go for the series win when on Saturday when Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 2.65 ERA, 23 K, 0 BB) looks to continue his dominance and secure the franchise strikeout record.

For Detroit, right-hander Beau Brieske (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 5 IP) makes his second career start.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium is at 7:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.