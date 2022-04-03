Dodgers, Angels begin Freeway Series in Anaheim

The Arizona portion of spring training ended for the Dodgers and Angels, with both back home for the Freeway Series beginning Sunday night in Anaheim.

Walker Buehler starts for the Dodgers in the opener, in his final spring training tuneup before taking the ball on opening day Friday against the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.

Noah Syndergaard starts for the Angels, his first start for his new team in his new home stadium after signing a one-year, $21 million contract in November.

Joe Davis is back on the call on SportsNet LA for the Freeway Series, calling the opener in Anaheim alongside Eric Karros. The Angels broadcast is also available locally, which on Sunday is on KCOP channel 13. For folks outside of Los Angeles and Orange County, ESPN+ will simulcast one of those broadcasts.

Freeway Series schedule Date Location Time TV Date Location Time TV Sun, Apr 3 Anaheim 6:05 p.m. SNLA/KCOP/ESPN+ Mon, Apr 4 Los Angeles 6:10 p.m. SNLA/Bally SoCal Tue, Apr 5 Los Angeles 6:10 p.m. SNLA/BSW/ESPN+

The final two games of the Freeway Series are in Los Angeles. Julio Urías starts Monday at Dodger Stadium against left-hander Jose Suarez. On Tuesday, Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller gets the start, with Michael Lorenzen starting for the Angels.

The Dodgers will have two off days before opening the regular season with a three-game series at Coors Field. Dave Roberts hasn’t yet announced the order of the starting pitchers after Buehler.

The Angels lead the Dodgers, 72-56-5 (.560), in the all-time exhibition Freeway Series, which dates back to 1962 in Palm Springs. In Freeway Series spring games in Anaheim, the Angels are 36-25-2 (.587).

Freeway Series Game 1 info