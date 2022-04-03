 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Angels Freeway Series Game 1 chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday is the first of three games of the exhibition Freeway Series between the Dodgers and Angels, and the only one in Anaheim. Walker Buehler starts for the Dodgers, facing Noah Syndergaard.

Pregame reading & listening

Dodgers-Angels lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Angels
RF Betts DH Ohtani (L)
SS Turner CF Trout
DH Muncy (L) 3B Rendon
3B Turner 1B Walsh (L)
CF Bellinger (L) RF Ward
LF Taylor C Stassi
3B Ríos (L) LF Marsh (L)
2B Lux (L) 2B Rojas (L)
C Barnes SS Wade (L)
Walker Buehler vs. Noah Syndergaard on the mound

Freeway Series Game 1 info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Angels
  • Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
  • Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, KCOP (Angels broadcast), ESPN+ (out of market)

