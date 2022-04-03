Dodgers vs. Angels Freeway Series Game 1 chat

Sunday is the first of three games of the exhibition Freeway Series between the Dodgers and Angels, and the only one in Anaheim. Walker Buehler starts for the Dodgers, facing Noah Syndergaard.
Back in Southern California. pic.twitter.com/gMUkCN49u6— Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) April 3, 2022
Pregame reading & listening
- Edwin Ríos has a good shot at opening day roster; Freeman unavailable Sunday
- Freeway Series viewing guide
- Notes on Graterol, Kershaw, Kimbrel
- Podcast: Reacting to the Kimbrel trade
- Review of MLB Network Don Mattingly doc
Dodgers-Angels lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Angels
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Angels
|RF
|Betts
|DH
|Ohtani (L)
|SS
|Turner
|CF
|Trout
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|3B
|Rendon
|3B
|Turner
|1B
|Walsh (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|RF
|Ward
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Stassi
|3B
|Ríos (L)
|LF
|Marsh (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|2B
|Rojas (L)
|C
|Barnes
|SS
|Wade (L)
Freeway Series Game 1 info
- Teams: Dodgers at Angels
- Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
- Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, KCOP (Angels broadcast), ESPN+ (out of market)
Loading comments...