Dodgers notes: Another Trevor Bauer accuser, what’s next, and payroll considerations

On the day Major League Baseball suspended Trevor Bauer for two years under the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, a third accuser came forward against the Dodgers pitcher.

A Columbus, Ohio woman described a relationship with Bauer dating back to 2013 when he as a minor leaguer with Cleveland. From Gus Garcia-Roberts at the Washington Post:

As their years-long sexual relationship continued, the woman said, they agreed he would stop choking her before she passed out. But he frequently ignored her warnings, she said. He also slapped her without her consent and anally penetrated her while she was unconscious, she said.

Bauer’s representatives in an email to True Blue LA, saying, “Mr. Bauer unequivocally denies the false and defamatory allegations made in The Washington Post.”

The Columbus woman cooperated with MLB investigators, she told The Post, as did another Ohio woman who sought a restraining order against Bauer in 2020.

Bauer’s 324-game suspension, which he is appealing, is the longest suspension by MLB under the policy, which was enacted in 2015.

Both Major League Baseball and the Dodgers declined comment beyond statements released on Friday, citing confidentiality of the process and with Bauer appealing.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday he had no plans to separately address the team regarding Bauer, per SportsNet LA.

“Until everything is finalized, right now I just don’t want to comment. I don’t think it’s smart for me to make any comments,” Roberts said. “All I know is our guys have done a great job at focusing at the job at hand and the guys in the room.”

