Gavin Stone stands out among several solid pitching appearances Friday

Only one of the four affiliates lost Friday for the Dodgers and they were the only one of the four to score more than three runs.

Right-hander Gavin Stone was outstanding for Great Lakes Friday, firing off five scoreless innings. The 23-year-old struck out seven batters while only allowing two hits and two walks.

Gavin Stone had another great outing for Great Lakes, tossing 5 scoreless innings, and lowering his ERA for the season to 1.93. After starting off slider-heavy, he got quite a few bad swings on FBs in non-FB counts. (The man pitched)



The line:



5.0 IP

2 hits

0 runs

2 BBs

7 Ks⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nYe0qlEJVA — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) April 30, 2022

Stone has been stingy when it comes to runs this season, allowing three earned in 14 total innings in four starts. The former 2020 fifth-rounder has 19 strikeouts against four walks on the year.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Fresh off being named the 100th best prospect in baseball Thursday over at MLB Pipeline, Ryan Pepiot turned in six innings on the mound for Oklahoma City Friday, giving up a pair of runs on six hits to lead the Dodgers to a 3-2 win over Sugar Land (Astros).

Jake Lamb gave the Dodgers an early lead with a two-run shot in the third inning, his fourth of the season. The 31-year-old also walked and singled to go 2-for-3 while reaching base three times.

After the Space Cowboys got one back in the fifth on a solo homer of their own, Zach McKinstry followed a Drew Avans leadoff triple in the bottom of the fifth with a sac fly to bring what would be the go-ahead run home.

Justin Hagenman and Yency Almonte followed Pepiot on the mound with three perfect innings to nail down the win. The duo struck out six of the last seven batters, including all four that Almonte faced for his second save.

Friday’s game was completed in 2 hours, 14 minutes for OKC’s shortest game of the season.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers didn’t need much offense with the way their pitching staff performed Friday. Four pitchers combined to allow just two hits and no runs in a 3-0 victory over Corpus Christi (Astros), the first shutout of the season for Tulsa.

All three runs came across for Tulsa in the fifth inning after the Drillers loaded the bases on an error, a single and a walk. Ryan Ward smacked a two-run single to break the scoreless tie, followed by a gift run on a wild pitch.

Ward now has 17 runs driven in this year in 15 games, including 13 in his last eight.

Starter John Rooney fell just one out short of five innings, giving way to reliever Mark Washington with runners on second and third with two outs. Rooney had only given up one hit to that point and struck out seven but the Lefty had also issued five walks.

Washington needed just three pitches to get out of the jam and completed a perfect sixth, striking out all four batters he faced. The right-hander is now 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA in seven games this season.

High-A Great Lakes

By the time Stone left the game for the Loons, they had a 2-0 lead to hand over to the bullpen. A small two-out rally plated two for West Michigan (Tigers) in the sixth to tie the game.

That wouldn't last long however, with second baseman Eddys Leonard launching a solo shot on the second pitch he saw to leadoff the seventh. The Great Lakes bullpen would make the lead stand for a 3-2 win over the Whitecaps to extend the Loons winning streak to four.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes brought the go-ahead run to the plate after three straight hits to leadoff the ninth. But they would leave the bases loaded as they fell 7-5 in from of the home crowd.

Rancho played from behind all night and found themselves down 7-2 heading into the later innings. Outfielder Jose Ramos chipped away at the deficit with a two-run blast in the seventh, his fifth of the season, but the late-game comeback would fall short to snap a three-game winning streak for the Quakes.

