 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 30: Tigers 5, Dodgers 1

Kershaw sets LA strikeout record

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Clayton Kershaw broke the Dodgers all-time strikeout record, but the Tigers rallied for four runs against the bullpen to win on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium

5 Total Updates Since
Apr 28, 2022, 11:06am PDT