April 30: Tigers 5, Dodgers 1

Clayton Kershaw broke the Dodgers all-time strikeout record, but the Tigers rallied for four runs against the bullpen to win on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium
Apr 28, 2022, 11:06am PDT
April 30
Tigers spoil Dodgers party against the bullpen
Clayton Kershaw set the Dodgers all-time strikeout record, but the Tigers got last laughs against the Los Angeles bullpen to win at Dodger Stadium.
April 30
Clayton Kershaw breaks Dodgers strikeout record, passing Don Sutton
Clayton Kershaw struck out his 2,697th career batter, passing Don Sutton for the most in Dodgers franchise history.
April 30
Clayton Kershaw’s milestone strikeouts
A look back at memorable milestone strikeouts in the career of Clayton Kershaw, now the all-time Dodgers franchise leader in strikeouts.
April 30
Dodgers vs. Tigers Game II chat
The Dodgers battle the Tigers on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
April 28
Dodgers host Tigers in LA for first time in 8 years
The Dodgers host the Tigers at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2014, with a three-game weekend interleague series in Los Angeles beginning Friday night.