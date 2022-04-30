Dodgers call up Carson Fulmer & Zach McKinstry, place Mitch White on COVID injured list

The Dodgers shuffled some roster spots before Saturday’s game against the Tigers, calling up reliever Carson Fulmer and utility man Zach McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Andre Jackson was optioned to Triple-A, and Mitch White was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Players on the COVID IL don’t count toward the 40-man roster, which opened up room for adding Fulmer. The Dodgers also have an open spot on the 40-man roster with David Price also currently on the COVID IL.

Fulmer was selected by the Dodgers in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft in December. In eight relief appearances with Oklahoma City, Fulmer had a 2.31 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 11⅔ innings, but also eight walks.

The 28-year-old right-hander, who was drafted eighth overall by the White Sox in the 2015 draft, joins his former Vanderbilt rotation mate Walker Buehler on the Dodgers active roster. Fulmer is out of options.

Fulmer will wear No. 56 with the Dodgers.

McKinstry was active for four games last week, appearing in one game. In Triple-A, McKinstry is hitting .361/.423/.590 with eight extra-base hits, including four triples, with 14 runs scored in 15 games.

Jackson was active since Monday but did not pitch for the Dodgers. In an odd twist, he accrued more major league service time this week (five days) than he did in all four of his call-ups combined in 2021 (four days).

For White, or any other players, the COVID-related injured list doesn’t necessarily have to last 10 days. Players can return earlier with clearance from team doctors, MLB’s joint committee, with different requirements for testing and quarantining based on whether the player tested positive or was a close contact, whether they are symptomatic, and the player’s vaccination status.

With these roster moves, the Dodgers are back to 15 pitchers and 13 position players, the fifth game this season they’ve carried 15 pitchers. In the other fifteen games, they’ve carried 16 pitchers. On Monday, active rosters will reduce to 26 players, with a limit of 14 pitchers.