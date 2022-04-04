Joe Davis will call World Series as Fox’s No. 1 MLB announcer, per report

Dodgers announcer Joe Davis will ascend to Fox Sports’ No. 1 MLB play-by-play role, which means he’d call the World Series, per a report from Andrew Marchand at the New York Post.

The move, which was expected, has not yet been officially announced by Fox Sports, who last week unveiled its national television schedule for the bulk of the 2022 MLB season. Davis as the lead play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports would also call the MLB All-Star Game, which this July would mean doing so from his usual booth at Dodger Stadium.

Joe Buck was the lead MLB and NFL play-by-play broadcaster for Fox for several years, including calling every World Series game for the network dating back to 2000. Buck and his football sidekick Troy Aikman signed with ESPN in March to call Monday Night Football.

Davis has called Division Series games for Fox for four years, including the Dodgers-Braves NLDS in 2018. Davis also filled in for Buck in calling Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS, in which the Dodgers beat the Braves to advance to the World Series.

Davis started calling Dodgers games in 2016, then succeeded Vin Scully as the Dodgers’ lead television play-by-play announcer the next year. Davis would be the first Dodgers broadcaster to call a World Series on national television since Scully in 1988 for NBC. Red Barber also called the 1952 World Series for NBC.