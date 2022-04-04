 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Angels Freeway Series Game 2 chat

Back at Dodger Stadium

MLB: APR 03 Spring Training - Dodgers at Angels Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin will piggyback on the mound for the Dodgers on Monday night against the Angels, in the middle game of the Freeway Series, and the first of two contests at Dodger Stadium.

Urías and Gonsolin presumably won’t be pitching at the same time, stacked together on one of their shoulders, a 12-foot pitching behemoth wearing a Dodgers-themed trench coat. But only because that would violate MLB’s uniform policy.

Pregame reading

Dodgers-Angels lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Dodgers
Pos Dodgers Pos Dodgers
DH Ohtani (L) RF Betts
1B Duffy DH Freeman (L)
3B Rendon SS Turner
RF Ward 3B Turner
LF Adell 1B Muncy (L)
SS Mayfield C Smith
2B Stefanic LF Taylor
C Suzuki CF Bellinger (L)
CF Marsh (L) 2B Alberto
Julio Urías vs. José Suarez on the mound 6:10 p.m. (SportsNet LA, Bally Sports So Cal)

Freeway Series Game 2 info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports So Cal (Angels broadcast)

