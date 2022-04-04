Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin will piggyback on the mound for the Dodgers on Monday night against the Angels, in the middle game of the Freeway Series, and the first of two contests at Dodger Stadium.
Urías and Gonsolin presumably won’t be pitching at the same time, stacked together on one of their shoulders, a 12-foot pitching behemoth wearing a Dodgers-themed trench coat. But only because that would violate MLB’s uniform policy.
Pregame reading
- Only a few pitching decisions left to be revealed
- Joe Davis will call the World Series for Fox
- Eight non-roster invitees sent to minors Monday, including veteran Kevin Pillar
- Projecting the National League West
Dodgers-Angels lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Dodgers
|DH
|Ohtani (L)
|RF
|Betts
|1B
|Duffy
|DH
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Rendon
|SS
|Turner
|RF
|Ward
|3B
|Turner
|LF
|Adell
|1B
|Muncy (L)
|SS
|Mayfield
|C
|Smith
|2B
|Stefanic
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Suzuki
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Marsh (L)
|2B
|Alberto
Freeway Series Game 2 info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports So Cal (Angels broadcast)
