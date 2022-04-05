Dodgers, Angels a part of MLB’s umpire announcement trial run for replay reviews

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers and Angels made history in Monday’s Freeway Series exhibition at Dodger Stadium, with the first in-park announcement of a replay review.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Chris Taylor was hit on the left hand/wrist area by a pitch from Mike Mayers. Angels manger Joe Maddon challenged that the pitch hit the bat and not Taylor’s hand.
Btm 5th - Angels challenge call that Chris Taylor was hit by the pitch; call confirmed, hit by pitch. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/6uyenIFxHG— MLB Replays (@MLBReplays) April 5, 2022
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t take offense at the Angels’ challenge, because of a directive from the league.
“I don’t think it was something Joe did to kind of discredit CT as far as challenging it,” Roberts said Monday. “We were encouraged by Major League Baseball to practice it.”
It’s been a long time coming for the system, in which the crew chief has a microphone and will announce replay challenges over the PA system, similar to football referees in the NFL and college. It helps explain the hold up to the crowd, which were often in the dark as to why games were delayed in the past.
Major League Baseball announced Friday that training of the new system was held in Arizona and Florida this spring.
In theory, the system should cut down on the delay as well.
“It’s different, but I think by the middle of the season it will be commonplace for us,” Roberts said. “The time I think was a little bit quicker, and anything we can keep the pace is a good thing for everyone.”
Links
