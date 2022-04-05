Dodgers minor league rosters for Tulsa, Great Lakes & Rancho Cucamonga

Minor league seasons start for Double-A, High-A, and Low-A on Friday, and on Tuesday the Dodgers affiliates in Tulsa, Great Lakes, and Rancho Cucamonga announced their opening day rosters.

Triple-A Oklahoma City already announced their opening day roster on Monday, with their first game set for Tuesday night.

While Miguel Vargas — voted by True Blue LA readers as the No. 3 prospect in the system — headlines the roster in OKC at age 22, fellow highly-regarding minor league hitter Michael Busch starts his season by repeating in Double-A Tulsa.

Returning favs, and players we can't wait for you to meet. Let's hear it for the 2022 Drillers! pic.twitter.com/XMDlgznqu0 — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) April 5, 2022

Andy Pages led the Dodgers minors with 31 home runs at age 20 in High-A, and starts this year in Tulsa’s outfield. Bobby Miller, the club’s first-round draft pick in 2020, heads the Drillers pitching staff. He’ll head to Tulsa after his start Tuesday night in the Freeway Series at Dodger Stadium.

Not listed on Tulsa’s roster is Landon Knack, who was dealing with “a minor soft-tissue injury,” per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic, and will join the Drillers once he’s built up his arm.

Tulsa’s roster also includes three 40-man roster players: outfielder James Outman, shortstop Jacob Amaya, and pitcher Michael Grove. The other two Dodgers added to the 40-man roster in November — infielder Jorbit Vivas and infielder/outfielder Eddys Leonard — will start in High-A Great Lakes, where both finished briefly in 2021.





⚾ 21 (of 31) spent portion of 2021 in GL

⚾ 5 top 30 @Dodgers prospects (BA, MLB)



⭐ Hyun-il Choi - Dodgers 2021 @MiLB Pitcher of the Year

⭐ Eddys Leonard & Jorbit Vivas - On Dodgers MLB 40-man roster pic.twitter.com/lTgsuj2JgK — Brad Tunney (@brad_tunney) April 5, 2022

Also with the Loons is Hyun-il Choi, who won the Branch Rickey Award as the top pitcher in the Dodgers minor league system last year. The Great Lakes pitching staff features seven pitchers drafted in 2021, including fourth-round selection Nick Nastrini out of UCLA and seventh-round pick Ryan Sublette. Gavin Stone, the Dodgers’ fifth-rounder in 2020, also joins the Loons.

Catcher Diego Cartaya, the Dodgers’ top overall prospect, heads back to Low-A Rancho Cucamonga after slamming 10 home runs in 31 games with the Quakes last season. He just turned 20 in September.

Your 2022 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes



: https://t.co/vPCKwWpoa8 pic.twitter.com/iLFvB9doQX — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) April 5, 2022

Also notable on the Quakes preliminary roster is 2021 first-round pick Maddux Bruns and slugging outfielder Jose Ramos.

Looking at these rosters another way, here’s where the baker’s dozen Dodgers who were listed among the team’s top 10 prospects on at least one national list will start their 2022 campaigns.

Where Dodgers top-10 prospects start in 2022 Prospect Pos Age 2022 team Baseball America Baseball Prospectus The Athletic MLB Pipeline Prospect Pos Age 2022 team Baseball America Baseball Prospectus The Athletic MLB Pipeline Diego Cartaya C 20 Low-A Rancho 1 2 1 1 Bobby Miller RHP 23 Double-A Tulsa 2 3 2 2 Miguel Vargas 3B 22 Triple-A OKC 3 1 4 5 Michael Busch 2B 24 Double-A Tulsa 4 6 3 3 Andy Pages OF 21 Double-A Tulsa 6 4 5 4 Ryan Pepiot RHP 24 Triple-A OKC 5 5 7 6 Eddys Leonard 2B/SS/OF 21 High-A Great Lakes 8 9 6 8 Landon Knack RHP 24 Double-A Tulsa* 7 8 7 Andre Jackson RHP 26 Triple-A OKC 9 10 12 11 Maddux Bruns LHP 20 Low-A Rancho 11 7 14 12 Jorbit Vivas 2B/3B 21 High-A Great Lakes 23 8 9 9 Wilman Diaz SS 18 TBA 10 10 Jose Ramos OF 21 Low-A Rancho 13 10 14

The only player unaccounted for domestically is Wilman Diaz, the shortstop signed out of Venezuela in January 2021 and who just turned 18 in November. Diaz made his professional debut last season with 24 games for the Dodgers Dominican Summer League team.