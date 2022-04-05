 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Angels Freeway Series Game 3 chat

The end of spring (training)

By Eric Stephen
MLB: APR 05 Spring Training - Angels at Dodgers Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The final game of spring training is here for the Dodgers, who will send top pitching prospect Bobby Miller to the mound to start the Freeway Series finale against the Angels.

Miller is set to join Double-A Tulsa to start his minor league season, but getting him on the mound at Dodger Stadium was an imperative final exhibition stop for the right-hander, especially since he could be called up at some point this season.

Dodgers-Angels lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Dodgers
DH Ohtani (L) RF Betts
RF Ward 1B Freeman (L)
LF Rojas (L) SS Turner
3B Rendon 3B Muncy (L)
1B Walsh (L) DH Turner
CF Adell C Smith
C Stassi CF Bellinger (L)
2B Wade (L) LF Taylor
SS Fletcher 2B Lux (L)
Bobby Miller vs. Michael Lorenzen on the mound.

Freeway Series Game 3 info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West (Angels broadcast), ESPN+ (out of market)

