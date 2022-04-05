Dodgers vs. Angels Freeway Series Game 3 chat

The final game of spring training is here for the Dodgers, who will send top pitching prospect Bobby Miller to the mound to start the Freeway Series finale against the Angels.

Miller is set to join Double-A Tulsa to start his minor league season, but getting him on the mound at Dodger Stadium was an imperative final exhibition stop for the right-hander, especially since he could be called up at some point this season.

Dodgers-Angels lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Dodgers Pos Dodgers Pos Dodgers DH Ohtani (L) RF Betts RF Ward 1B Freeman (L) LF Rojas (L) SS Turner 3B Rendon 3B Muncy (L) 1B Walsh (L) DH Turner CF Adell C Smith C Stassi CF Bellinger (L) 2B Wade (L) LF Taylor SS Fletcher 2B Lux (L)

Freeway Series Game 3 info