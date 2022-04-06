Ryan Pepiot dazzles, Jason Martin hits walk-off homer in Oklahoma City Dodgers opener

In a weird twist, the 2022 minor league season began before the major league campaign, with Triple-A getting underway on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City started with a walk-off win with a pair of standout performances.

Player of the day

Jason Martin was a non-roster invitee in Dodgers camp after signing a minor league contract in November, and hit home runs in each of the first two games on the Cactus League schedule, so it’s fitting that he homered in Game 1 of the minor league regular season.

Jason Martin: Official Party Starter pic.twitter.com/cwKRKpcGGA — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 6, 2022

Martin started in left field and batted sixth. He also walked in his four plate appearances.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) 3-2 on Martin’s home run at the end, but the start by Ryan Pepiot was also notable. After a first-inning walk, Pepiot retired 10 straight batters before allowing a double, his only hit allowed. Pepiot struck out three in his four scoreless innings.

And away he goes.@Dodgers No. 6 prospect Ryan Pepiot looked good in his season debut for the Triple-A @okc_dodgers. pic.twitter.com/G7z01KpE8T — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 6, 2022

Andy Burns started at third base and batted third, and had three hits, including a two-run double in the sixth inning that tied the score, helping to set the stage for Martin’s later heroics.

Minor league Rule 5 Draft pick Carson Fulmer allowed a single in his two innings, then erased that runner on a double play. Left-hander Darien Núñez, on the 40-man roster, struck out three in his two perfect innings to pick up the win.

Zach McKinstry walked twice and scored a run batting leadoff and played shortstop on Tuesday. Jake Lamb played first base, and was 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Transactions

No roster moves just yet, but Tuesday was notable for the other three domestic affiliates announcing their opening day rosters. Of note, Bobby Miller — who wowed at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series finale — will start in Double-A Tulsa, 40-man infielders Eddys Leonard and Jorbit Vivas are in High-A Great Lakes, and top Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya is back behind, and at, the plate for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Oklahoma City’s opening day roster was revealed Monday.

Tuesday box score

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Wednesday schedule

5:05 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Robbie Erlin) vs. Albuquerque (Frank Duncan)

OKC is piggybacking pitchers in two of the first five games. On Wednesday, the combo of the left-hander Erlin and right-hander Mike Wright will provide bulk innings.