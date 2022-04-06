Get ready for opening day with Dodgers gear

With the beginning of the 2022 Major League Baseball season being just around the corner, the Dodgers may be the next to make a run to the World Series (which would be the second trip in three years and four Fall Classics in six years)!
Now is the perfect time to gear up for the Dodgers’ season! Luckily, FOCO has got you covered with MLB licensed merchandise, gear, and collectibles ahead of the season:
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hats
Next-Day Shipping Available
Available on FOCO.com for $40.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Slides
Next-Day Shipping Available
Available on FOCO.com for $35.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Glitter Low Top Canvas Shoe
Next-Day Shipping Available
Available on FOCO.com for $45.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Floral Button Up Shirt
Next-Day Shipping Available
Available on FOCO.com for $70.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Crop Tops
Next-Day Shipping Available
Available on FOCO.com for $40.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Moccasin Slipper
Next-Day Shipping Available
Available on FOCO.com for $35.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Winning Play Windbreaker
Next-Day Shipping Available
Available on FOCO.com for $75.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Baseball Field BRXLZ
Next-Day Shipping Available
Available on FOCO.com for $80.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Swimming Trunks
Next-Day Shipping Available
Loading comments...