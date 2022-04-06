Peacock premium gets Sunday morning MLB all to itself

If you want to watch the Dodgers’ game against the Marlins on Sunday, August 28, you’ll have to be a paid subscriber to Peacock premium. The NBC Sports subscription service will be the exclusive home for Sunday morning MLB, with a schedule of games announced on Wednesday.

The 18-game Peacock schedule begins on May 8, with a Red Sox-White Sox game that will also be simulcast on NBC. But outside of that free taste, the only way to watch the other 17 games is through a Peacock subscription.

MLB reached new exclusive streaming deals beginning this season with two subscription services. The first few months of games on Apple TV+ — including Friday Dodgers games on April 15 against the Reds, and June 17 against the Guardians — are available for free, but its expected to eventually be a part of a paid subscription. The Peacock games on Sunday are behind the paywall from the start.

These new TV deals were first reported in early March, while the league and players union were still negotiating the CBS. Mike Ozanian at Forbes reported Apple pays MLB an average of $85 million per year, with Peacock paying the league $30 million annually on average.

With Peacock’s deal also comes exclusive broadcast rights to the MLB Futures Game, which this year will be held at Dodger Stadium.

Peacock games are exclusive broadcasts, with for the Dodgers means no local broadcast on SportsNet LA. But Peacock also gets a brief window all to itself on that Sunday’s MLB schedule. On the 18 Sundays with a Peacock game, that game will start at either 8:30 a.m. or noon PT (all of these games are played in the eastern time zone).

On those eighteen Sundays, no other MLB game can start before 10:30 a.m. PT.

The lone Dodgers’ game on Peacock this season is Sunday, August 28, the third game of a four-game wraparound weekend series against the Marlins in Miami, moved from a 10:40 a.m. PT start to 9 a.m. to accommodate the network.