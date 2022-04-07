Triple-A Oklahoma City drops Game 2 after 4-run inning

Oklahoma City had the Dodgers minor league stage to itself again on Wednesday night, and despite a late rally fell at home to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) to even their record after all of two games.

Player of the game

Reyes Moronta, the former Giants right-hander who was a non-roster invitee this spring in Dodgers camp, entered a close game in the eighth inning and kept Oklahoma City within one run. Moronta retired all five batters he faced, with five strikeouts.

What a debut for Reyes Moronta. Faced 5 batters and struck out all of them.



Fastball at 94-96 and slider was tight. #Dodgers — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) April 7, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Albuquerque scored four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. All four runs were charged to Mike Wright, who was in his second inning of work, but it was a group effort.

Wright allowed a single and a walk to open the frame, then a one-out catchers interference by Tony Wolters loaded the bases. Wright walked in one run, then was lifted from the game. Shane Greene entered and allowed an RBI groundout for the second out, then Zach McKinstry’s error at shortstop (one of his two errors in the game) allowed two runs to score instead of ending the frame.

McKinstry at the plate had three hits and two runs, including an RBI double in the first inning.

Through 3 innings, the score is even at 1-1.



Zach McKinstry delivered a RBI double for OKC's first run! pic.twitter.com/UB00vZkEHB — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 7, 2022

Wolters at the plate walked twice and had a two-run double. Old friend Zach Lee, now 30 years old, pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief, striking out two.

Transactions

Triple-A: Before Tuesday’s game, Oklahoma City placed Stefen Romero on the injured list. He last played in a spring game on March 24. Bobby Wahl was placed on the temporary inactive list. Triple-A teams are allowed to carry 33 players on the roster, but only 28 are active for each game.

Wednesday score

Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6

Thursday schedule

5:05 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Andre Jackson) vs. Albuquerque (Dillon Overton)