2022 MLB opening day schedule

It’s a week later than originally planned, but Major League Baseball is officially back on Thursday. There were originally nine games on the schedule for Thursday, but because nothing is easy two of those games were already postponed due to rain.

But we still have almost half the league in action on Thursday, while we wait for the Dodgers to start on Friday.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s opening day schedule, with a little something on each game. The two postponed games were Yankees-Red Sox in New York and Mariners-Twins in Minnesota.

Brewers at Cubs

11:20 a.m. PT

MLB Network

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes starts for the Brewers, whose four consecutive postseason appearances match their total from the first 49 seasons of the franchise.

Guardians at Royals

1:10 p.m.

Old friend Zack Greinke is back on the Royals for the first time in 12 years, back with his original team. Cleveland plays its first regular season game with their new name.

Pirates at Cardinals

1:15 p.m.

The old man wrecking crew will all be in action for the Cardinals on Thursday, with 40-year-old Adam Wainwright pitching to 39-year-old Yadier Molina, and 42-year-old Albert Pujols at first base, the trio’s first game together since winning the 2011 World Series.

Mets at Nationals

4:05 p.m.

Nothing went as planned in the run-up to this game. Mets opening day starter Jacob deGrom is instead out for a month, and Max Scherzer won’t be ready to pitch until Friday. The game in Washington D.C. was supposed to start at 4:05 p.m. ET but was pushed back three hours because of forecasted rain.

Reds at Braves

5:08 p.m.

ESPN2

The reigning champions begin their title defense, and will hope for a late lead for old friend Kenley Jansen to make his first major league pitch in something other than a Dodgers uniform.

Astros at Angels

6:38 p.m.

Bally Sports West

Shohei Ohtani starts on the mound, and thanks to a revised designated hitter rule this year will be able to stay in the game as a batter after he’s done pitching, if Joe Maddon so chooses.

Padres at Diamondbacks

6:40 p.m.

MLB Network

Yu Darvish against Madison Bumgarner is the pitching matchup for the final game of the day.