Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster moves during the 2022 season

We will track every Dodgers roster move during the 2022 season, from opening day through the end of the postseason. We will also update the 40-man roster as each move happens.

You can click on the links below to read more about each individual transaction, and you can find all of these stories in its own section on the website.

For all the roster moves in the offseason, we’ve got you covered there as well.

Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.

Dodgers 40-man roster Number Pitchers (23 + 4) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) Number Pitchers (23 + 4) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 31 Tyler Anderson L/L 32 6.065 n/a 27 Trevor Bauer (restricted) R/R 31 7.158 n/a 52 Phil Bickford R/R 26 0.145 1 (2020-21) 63 Justin Bruihl L/L 25 0.057 3 (none) 21 Walker Buehler R/R 27 3.168 2 (2018) 61 Garrett Cleavinger R/L 28 0.168 1 (2020-21) 23 Danny Duffy (60-IL) L/L 33 10.085 n/a 64 Caleb Ferguson (IL) R/L 25 3.093 2 (2019) 26 Tony Gonsolin R/R 28 1.152 1 (2019-20) 81 Victor Gonzalez (IL) L/L 26 1.103 1 (2020-21) 48 Brusdar Graterol R/R 23 1.167 2 (2021) 78 Michael Grove R/R 25 0.000 3 (none) 28 Andrew Heaney L/L 31 6.150 n/a 41 Daniel Hudson R/R 35 11.106 n/a 94 Andre Jackson R/R 26 0.004 2 (2021) 44 Tommy Kahnle (IL) R/R 32 6.131 0 (2015-16,'18) 22 Clayton Kershaw L/L 34 13.105 2 (2008) 46 Craig Kimbrel R/R 34 10.161 n/a 85 Dustin May (60-IL) R/R 24 2.059 3 (none) 40 Jimmy Nelson (60-IL) R/R 33 7.107 2 (2014) 62 Darien Nuñez L/L 29 0.030 2 (2021) 59 Evan Phillips R/R 27 1.136 0 (2018-20) 33 David Price L/L 36 11.164 1 (2007-08) 49 Blake Treinen R/R 34 7.065 n/a 7 Julio Urías L/L 25 4.117 1 (2016-17) 51 Alex Vesia L/L 26 1.103 2 (2021) 66 Mitch White R/R 27 0.099 1 (2020-21) Number Catchers (2) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 15 Austin Barnes R/R 32 5.098 0 (2015-16,19) 16 Will Smith R/R 27 2.090 3 (none) Number Infielders (8) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 17 Hanser Alberto R/R 29 5.085 0 (2015-16,18) 76 Jacob Amaya R/R 23 0.000 3 (none) 5 Freddie Freeman L/R 32 11.033 n/a 13 Max Muncy L/R 31 5.027 1 (2015-16) 43 Edwin Ríos L/R 28 2.043 2 (2019) 6 Trea Turner R/R 29 5.135 2 (2016) 10 Justin Turner R/R 37 11.045 n/a 80 Jorbit Vivas L/R 21 0.000 3 (none) Number Outfielders (3) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 35 Cody Bellinger L/L 26 4.160 3 (none) 50 Mookie Betts R/R 29 7.070 n/a 77 James Outman L/R 25 0.000 3 (none) Number Infielder/outfielders (4) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 83 Eddys Leonard R/R 21 0.000 3 (none) 9 Gavin Lux L/R 24 1.114 2 (2020) 8 Zach McKinstry L/R 27 0.148 1 (2020-21) 3 Chris Taylor R/R 31 6.037 1 (2015-16)

2022 roster moves

Click on the date of each transaction for more detailed information.

April 7: Phil Bickford was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Pitchers Victor González (left elbow inflammation), Caleb Ferguson (Tommy John surgery), and Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery) were placed on the 10-day injured list.

April 7: OPENING DAY ROSTER

Starting pitchers (6): Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías, Andrew Heaney, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson

Relief pitchers (10): Craig Kimbrel, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Brusdar Graterol, Evan Phillips, Mitch White, Alex Vesia, David Price, Justin Bruihl, Garrett Cleavinger

Catchers (2): Will Smith, Austin Barnes

Infielders (6): Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Hanser Alberto, Edwin Ríos

Outfielders (2): Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger

Infielder/outfielders (2): Chris Taylor, Gavin Lux