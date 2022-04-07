Dodgers 2022 injured list tracker

We will chronicle every single injured list stint by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2022 season, which links to further information on each transaction as it happens.
Think of this as a companion to our 40-man roster tracker, in which we will track every single transaction during the season. When the Dodgers finalized the opening day roster on April 7, three pitchers — Victor González, Caleb Ferguson, and Tommy Kahnle — were placed on the 10-day injured list, joining the three pitchers — Dustin May, Jimmy Nelson, Danny Duffy — who were placed on the 60-day IL during spring training.
During the 2021 season, the Dodgers placed 36 different players on the injured list, with 52 total IL stints, missing just shy of 1,800 games.
Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.
Dodgers currently on the injured list
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Date on
|Earliest date off
|Comments
|Caleb Ferguson
|LHP
|Tommy John rehab
|Apr 7
|Apr 17
|cautious, managing workload early
|Victor González
|LHP
|Left elbow inflammation
|Apr 7
|Apr 17
|Tommy Kahnle
|RHP
|Tommy John rehab
|Apr 7
|Apr 17
|using April as "spring training"
|Danny Duffy
|LHP
|Left flexor tendon rehab
|Mar 18
|Jun 6
|hoping for June/July
|Dustin May
|SP
|Tommy John rehab
|Mar 17
|Jun 6
|first bullpen April 2
|Jimmy Nelson
|RHP
|TJ surgery/flexor rehab
|Mar 18
|Jun 6
|hoping for September
For more information on Dodgers injuries as well as across the sport, Baseball Prospectus has a wonderful injured list tracker that delves deep into both games lost and production lost.