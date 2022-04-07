 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers 2022 injured list tracker

Players to spend time on the IL in 2022: 6

Contributors: Eric Stephen
We will chronicle every single injured list stint by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2022 season, which links to further information on each transaction as it happens.

Think of this as a companion to our 40-man roster tracker, in which we will track every single transaction during the season. When the Dodgers finalized the opening day roster on April 7, three pitchers — Victor González, Caleb Ferguson, and Tommy Kahnle — were placed on the 10-day injured list, joining the three pitchers — Dustin May, Jimmy Nelson, Danny Duffy — who were placed on the 60-day IL during spring training.

During the 2021 season, the Dodgers placed 36 different players on the injured list, with 52 total IL stints, missing just shy of 1,800 games.

Dodgers currently on the injured list

Player Pos Injury Date on Earliest date off Comments
Caleb Ferguson LHP Tommy John rehab Apr 7 Apr 17 cautious, managing workload early
Victor González LHP Left elbow inflammation Apr 7 Apr 17
Tommy Kahnle RHP Tommy John rehab Apr 7 Apr 17 using April as "spring training"
Danny Duffy LHP Left flexor tendon rehab Mar 18 Jun 6 hoping for June/July
Dustin May SP Tommy John rehab Mar 17 Jun 6 first bullpen April 2
Jimmy Nelson RHP TJ surgery/flexor rehab Mar 18 Jun 6 hoping for September

For more information on Dodgers injuries as well as across the sport, Baseball Prospectus has a wonderful injured list tracker that delves deep into both games lost and production lost.

