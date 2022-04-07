Dodgers 2022 injured list tracker

We will chronicle every single injured list stint by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2022 season, which links to further information on each transaction as it happens.

Think of this as a companion to our 40-man roster tracker, in which we will track every single transaction during the season. When the Dodgers finalized the opening day roster on April 7, three pitchers — Victor González, Caleb Ferguson, and Tommy Kahnle — were placed on the 10-day injured list, joining the three pitchers — Dustin May, Jimmy Nelson, Danny Duffy — who were placed on the 60-day IL during spring training.

During the 2021 season, the Dodgers placed 36 different players on the injured list, with 52 total IL stints, missing just shy of 1,800 games.

Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.

For more information on Dodgers injuries as well as across the sport, Baseball Prospectus has a wonderful injured list tracker that delves deep into both games lost and production lost.