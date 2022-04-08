Opening day: Here’s how to watch Dodgers vs. Rockies

Before last season, the Dodgers never played the Rockies on opening day. But Friday afternoon marks the second year in a row the Dodgers will begin their season against their National League West foes at Coors Field.

Walker Buehler starts for the Dodgers on Friday. He’s started five Games 1 in the postseason for the Dodgers, but this is his first career opening day start. In eight career starts at Coors Field, Buehler has a 4.96 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 11 walks in 45⅓ innings.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland starts for the Rockies, making his second career opening day start, having also done so in 2019 in Miami. In eight starts against the Dodgers at Coors Field, Freeland has a 4.70 ERA in 44 innings, with 38 strikeouts and 13 walks. The Dodgers have won five of those eight Freeland starts, including all four since the start of 2019.

The Dodgers are carrying 16 pitchers on their active roster heading into the weekend at Coors Field. They opted not to have Clayton Kershaw start during the opening series, and instead will start Tony Gonsolin on Saturday and Julio Urías on Sunday. Starting pitchers Tyler Anderson and Mitch White will be available in long relief if needed.

Dodgers-Rockies schedule Day Pitchers Time TV Day Pitchers Time TV Fri Buehler-Freeland 1:10 SNLA Sat Gonsolin-Márquez 5:10 SNLA Sun Urías-Senzatela 12:10 SNLA

SportsNet LA will televise all three games of the weekend series, with Joe Davis and Eric Karros on the call. In 53 career games at Coors Field, Karros hit .370/.419/.740 with 21 home runs and 65 runs batted in.

Dodgers-Rockies is also the free game of the day on MLB.tv, for those outside both local television markets.

The Dodgers haven’t lost a series at Coors Field since August 9-12, 2018. Los Angeles is 6-0-1 in their last seven series in Colorado, and 23-11 in games in Denver since the start of 2018. The Dodgers are heavy favorites on Friday, at -210 to beat the Rockies per DraftKings. That means you’d have to bet $210 on Los Angeles just to win $100.

Opening day game info