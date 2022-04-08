Dodgers top prospects for 2022, as voted by True Blue LA readers

True Blue LA readers selected catcher Diego Cartaya as the Dodgers top prospect entering 2022, and it’s no surprise.

Cartaya just turned 20 years old, and he tore up Low-A Rancho Cucamonga last year with 10 home runs in 31 games. He returns to the Quakes to start 2022, but figures to move up at some point. Cartaya was also named the top Dodgers prospect by Baseball America, ESPN, FanGraphs, The Athletic, and MLB Pipeline, with an average national rank as the 30th-best prospect in MLB overall.

How we asked for your top prospects wasn’t exactly scientific, but still produced mostly the usual names. We asked everyone to simply name their top three Dodgers prospects, in order. Twelve different players received votes, and six different prospects received at least one first-place vote.

We awarded three points for a first-place vote, two points for second place, and one point for third. Here are the voting results, with profiles linked for each player written by David Hood.