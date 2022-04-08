 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers top prospects for 2022, as voted by True Blue LA readers

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

True Blue LA readers selected catcher Diego Cartaya as the Dodgers top prospect entering 2022, and it’s no surprise.

Cartaya just turned 20 years old, and he tore up Low-A Rancho Cucamonga last year with 10 home runs in 31 games. He returns to the Quakes to start 2022, but figures to move up at some point. Cartaya was also named the top Dodgers prospect by Baseball America, ESPN, FanGraphs, The Athletic, and MLB Pipeline, with an average national rank as the 30th-best prospect in MLB overall.

How we asked for your top prospects wasn’t exactly scientific, but still produced mostly the usual names. We asked everyone to simply name their top three Dodgers prospects, in order. Twelve different players received votes, and six different prospects received at least one first-place vote.

We awarded three points for a first-place vote, two points for second place, and one point for third. Here are the voting results, with profiles linked for each player written by David Hood.

2022 True Blue LA top Dodgers prospects

Rank Prospect Pos Age 1st-place votes 2nd-place votes 3rd-place votes Points
1 Diego Cartaya C 20 16 6 5 65
2 Bobby Miller RHP 23 9 11 8 57
3 Miguel Vargas 3B 22 6 5 6 34
4 Ryan Pepiot RHP 24 1 5 3 16
5 Michael Busch 2B 24 3 4 10
6 Andy Pages OF 21 1 1 2 7
7t Eddys Leonard 2B/SS/OF 21 2 4
7t Andre Jackson RHP 26 1 2 4
9 Jose Ramos OF 21 1 3
10 James Outman OF 25 2 2
11t Landon Knack RHP 24 1 1
11t Clayton Beeter RHP 23 1 1

