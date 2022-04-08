Jaime Jarrín, entering his 64th & final season, adorns cover of Dodgers media guide

Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín is in his 64th season calling Dodgers games, and plans to retire after the season. The team’s media guide was unveiled this week, and honors Jarrín by putting him on the cover.

It’s a picture of Jarrín from a 2018 ceremony at Dodger Stadium in which he joined the Dodgers ring of honor alongside retired uniform numbers and fellow Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully. Superimposed on the top right quadrant of the cover is a picture of Jarrín early in his Dodgers career in front of a microphone from KWKW, the radio station he started at in the last 1950s. Jarrín started calling Dodgers games in Spanish in 1959, their second season in Los Angeles.

Jarrín last September announced that 2022 would be his final season.

“When you reach my age, you have to change your priorities,” Jarrín said last September. “For many years, my priority was baseball first, family second. Now it will be family first, Dodgers second.”

Jarrín isn’t on the Dodgers opening road trip, as he will only call home games in his final season.

“I feel like the boxer in his corner waiting for the sound of the bell for the last round,” Jarrin tweeted on Wednesday (loosely translated from Spanish). ”Thank you Dodgers and thank you fans who have followed me in these 64 consecutive years, and also to my fellow journalists.”