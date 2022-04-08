Dodgers in ads: Cody Bellinger for Dairy Queen, Walker Buehler for BMW

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is one of four major league players who will be featured in television, digital media, social media, and in-restaurant advertising as part of a Dairy Queen campaign with MLB.

Bellinger and Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. are paired in promotions later this summer for the Dairy Queen All-Star Summer Blizzard Treat, with the Blizzard named “the official treat of MLB.” Earlier ads will feature Bryce Harper and Tim Anderson in ads for DQ’s Signature Stackburgers.

As you might imagine, the online response to the news of the two California players — one of whom hit .165/.240/.302 last season, and the other out for three months this season after a motorcycle accident — was measured and rational, and definitely not soul-crushing in a “weep for humanity” way.

News & notes

TBS announced that Bob Costas and Brian Anderson would share play-by-play duties for its Tuesday night telecasts this season, with Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur rotating as analysts. On the TBS telecast of Dodgers-Braves on April 19, Costas and Francoeur will be on the call. Other broadcasting assignments will be announced later in the season.

Walker Buehler is in a series of BMW commercials along with Pete Alonso, Tim Anderson, and Ozzie Albies:

Matthew Kang and Mona Holmes at Eater Los Angeles highlighted 10 restaurants to grab takeout near Dodger Stadium.

Ned Colletti shared a goodbye and thank you on Thursday, saying this was his first opening day without being connected to a major league team in four decades. Colleti was Dodgers general manager from 2006-2014, then briefly a special advisor to team president and CEO Stan Kasten. Colletti has been a part of SportsNet LA television studio shows for the last seven seasons, but isn’t a part of the broadcast crew this year.

“While it’s not exactly how I would have scripted the last pitch of a 40-year career, I am filled with so many incredible moments,” Colletti wrote.