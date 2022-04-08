Oklahoma City wins another 1-run game; Dodgers opening day for 3 affiliates Friday

Oklahoma City had the Dodgers minor league stage all to themselves for three days, and provided three consecutive one-run games to start their season. OKC won two of the three games, including a 3-2 triumph over the Albuquerque Isotopes (a Rockies affiliate) on Thursday night.

Player of the day

Kevin Pillar started the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning.

Kevin goes deep and shows why he's a Pillar of success. pic.twitter.com/spqnNOFkft — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 8, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Zach McKinstry drove in the other runs for Oklahoma City with a two-run double, and could have easily won player of the day honors. Did I chose Pillar because of the pun OKC used in its tweet? Who’s to say?

Miguel Vargas got his first hit in Triple-A and also walked, and scored on McKinstry’s double. Eddy Alvarez doubled and stole a base.

Andre Jackson pitched three scoreless, hitless innings in his first start of the season, but also walked four batters with only one strikeout. Oklahoma City pitchers walked 11 batters on the night, but also struck out 11.

Closer Jose Adames ran the gamut in the ninth, walking the bases loaded but also recording all three outs in the final frame by strikeout, picking up OKC’s first save of the season.

Three more Dodgers minor league affiliates get started on Friday, so here’s a little bit more information on each level.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers roster includes Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller, the 2020 first-round draft pick who dazzled with three scoreless innings at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series against the Angels. Miller is slated to pitch in Tulsa’s home opener on Tuesday.

Manager Scott Hennessey has been in Tulsa since 2017. His coaching staff includes a pair of former Drillers pitchers.

Twitter follows: team account (@TulsaDrillers), Tulsa World reporter Barry Lewis (@BarryLewisTW)

Radio broadcasts: MiLB, 1430 AM (local)

Opening day opponent: Wichita Wind Surge (Twins)

Opening day Gameday

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons roster includes infielders Eddys Leonard and Jorbit Vivas, both of whom are on the Dodgers 40-man roster, plus 2021 organizational pitcher of the year Hyun-il Choi (who starts opening day Friday), and seven pitchers drafted in 2021.

Our Opening Weekend starting pitchers have been announced! #DiveIn pic.twitter.com/I97Rgn2Dpu — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) April 7, 2022

Manager: Austin Chubb; and his coaching staff

Twitter follows: team account (@greatlakesloons), announcers Brad Tunney (@brad_tunney) and Noah Wolf (@nchaunceywolf), MLive reporter Hugh Bernreuter (@BernreuterHugh)

Radio broadcasts: MiLB, ESPN 100.9 FM (local)

Opening day opponent: West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

Opening day Gameday

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes roster includes top Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya.

The Dodgers number one prospect, #17 Diego Cartaya, taking BP today along with the rest of the Quakes. pic.twitter.com/H26ycsXKms — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) April 7, 2022

Manager: John Shoemaker; and his coaching staff

Radio broadcasts: MiLB, 91.3 FM (locally, in stadium)

Twitter follows: team account (@rcquakes), announcer Mike Lindskog (@lindskogmike)

Opening day opponent: at Visalia Rawhide (D-backs affiliate)

Opening day Gameday

Thursday score

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Friday schedule